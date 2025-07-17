One Of Orlando's Future‑focused Communities Is A Live‑work‑play Florida Utopia Built For Wellness

Arguably the most popular attraction in Lake Nona for visitors is Lake Nona Adventure Park, a family-friendly watersports complex featuring a floating aqua park, a cable park for waterskiing and wakeboarding, and a 60-foot-high rope climbing tower, as well as on-site food options. Lake Nona is also known as a golfing destination. It is home to Drive Shack Orlando, the David Leadbetter Golf Academy, and the pristine Lake Nona Golf & Country Club. (If you're a golfer, you're also within driving distance of an amazing public golf course with British vibes between Orlando and Tampa.) Tennis is also represented in the community, which is home to the USTA National Campus, where you can watch games, play, or even join a camp to sharpen your skills.

When it comes to other forms of entertainment, Lake Nona is gaining a reputation for its events calendar. It boasts regular after-dark art fairs, concerts, and even block parties in the town center. Entertainment is also provided at trendy Boxi Park, an outdoor food hub made from 40-foot shipping containers. It's now one of Lake Nona's most visited attractions, serving everything from tacos to craft beer and hosting live music regularly. (For something a little more out there, check out this Florida town that hosts an underwater music festival.)

Lake Nona is also known as a spa destination, with plenty of local businesses offering ways to relax and rejuvenate. SpaWell, for example, provides a variety of massage and day spa treatments perfect for indulging yourself. For added luxury, consider a stay at one of Lake Nona's top hotels, such as the Wave Hotel, which features two high-end restaurants, an on-site pool, and the charming Lake Nona Sculpture Garden within walking distance.