Nestled Between Saint-Jean-De-Luz And Biarritz Is France's Basque Town With Beachside Bars And Cute Boutiques

The Basque Country straddles the border of Spain and France, on the Bay of Biscay. A unique pocket of the world, the autonomous region is made up of seven provinces, split between the two countries. Four of the provinces are in northern Spain, and the other three are in southwest France, just over the border. The French Basque Country, also referred to as Iparralde, is like the cool little surfer sister to the chic and elegant French Riviera.

A handful of towns line the French Basque coast, like Saint-Jean-de-Luz, known for its bustling market scene, and Biarritz, well-known for its glamorous history as a summer spot for the royal families. In between those two cities, however, is a hidden gem called Guéthary. It's small, so small, in fact, it's considered a commune, not a town, and it is a lovely place to sit by the sea for food, drinks, a surf, or just enjoying the views.

Flip flops and beachwear aren't out of place, as the town is laid back and casual. The local SNCF train has a stop in town, so that's the easiest way to get there if you are hopping between the coastal towns. Driving can give you more accessibility, but parking can be tough sometimes, as the center of town is small and many bars and restaurants are down on the beach. If you're up to it, you can walk from Saint-Jean-de-Luz's Lafitenia Beach to the restaurant Chez Nadyne, pictured above, as it only takes around 20 minutes on foot. From the foodie paradise with epic cheesecake and Michelin stars, San Sebastian, it's a 30-minute drive, or from Biarritz, where you'll find the closest international airport, it's about 20 minutes.