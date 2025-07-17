This Underrated Vermont Destination Is An Affordable New England Getaway With Endless Outdoor Fun

Just a few miles from the Canadian border, tucked into the northern reaches of Vermont's Northeast Kingdom, lies the quiet, unassuming town of Troy, which was chartered in 1801. Originally named Missisquoi, which is believed to mean "great grassy meadow," Troy received its current name in 1803 amid a wave of classical revivalism that swept through New England. The town's early economy leaned disproportionately on milling and iron smelting, with settlers flocking to the area for its abundant natural resources and fertile river valleys. By the mid-1800s, Troy had become home to gristmills, sawmills, and even a blast furnace that can still be spotted today.

Troy is comprised of two main villages: Troy Village and North Troy. The town's layout follows the contours of the Missisquoi River, which winds through the valley and provides a wealth of recreational opportunities, as will be discussed later. Foodies, rejoice: This is the ideal place to sate your cravings! Though Troy is small, it offers a handful of cozy eateries and local gems. The Junction Restaurant is a local favorite for hearty breakfasts and comfort food in generous portions, while Miso Hungry serves up barbecue and ramen just minutes away.

Burlington International Airport is situated roughly 90 miles southwest of Troy. While not a short drive by any stretch, it affords you the opportunity to admire rolling hills, farmland, and forested backroads. Troy's charm undoubtedly lies in its authenticity, affordability, and access to the great outdoors. Whether you're a history buff, a nature lover, or simply in need of a change of scenery, the area offers a welcome alternative to Vermont's more tourist-heavy locales. Worth checking out, perhaps during a future trip to Vermont, is Bennington, one of Vermont's oldest towns, with a walkable downtown full of shops and charm.