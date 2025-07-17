This Underrated Vermont Destination Is An Affordable New England Getaway With Endless Outdoor Fun
Just a few miles from the Canadian border, tucked into the northern reaches of Vermont's Northeast Kingdom, lies the quiet, unassuming town of Troy, which was chartered in 1801. Originally named Missisquoi, which is believed to mean "great grassy meadow," Troy received its current name in 1803 amid a wave of classical revivalism that swept through New England. The town's early economy leaned disproportionately on milling and iron smelting, with settlers flocking to the area for its abundant natural resources and fertile river valleys. By the mid-1800s, Troy had become home to gristmills, sawmills, and even a blast furnace that can still be spotted today.
Troy is comprised of two main villages: Troy Village and North Troy. The town's layout follows the contours of the Missisquoi River, which winds through the valley and provides a wealth of recreational opportunities, as will be discussed later. Foodies, rejoice: This is the ideal place to sate your cravings! Though Troy is small, it offers a handful of cozy eateries and local gems. The Junction Restaurant is a local favorite for hearty breakfasts and comfort food in generous portions, while Miso Hungry serves up barbecue and ramen just minutes away.
Burlington International Airport is situated roughly 90 miles southwest of Troy. While not a short drive by any stretch, it affords you the opportunity to admire rolling hills, farmland, and forested backroads. Troy's charm undoubtedly lies in its authenticity, affordability, and access to the great outdoors. Whether you're a history buff, a nature lover, or simply in need of a change of scenery, the area offers a welcome alternative to Vermont's more tourist-heavy locales. Worth checking out, perhaps during a future trip to Vermont, is Bennington, one of Vermont's oldest towns, with a walkable downtown full of shops and charm.
Troy offers affordable living
Among the most compelling reasons to visit Troy — or even relocate to it — is the town's relative affordability. Like Newport, the lakefront city by the Canadian border, Troy offers an fine alternative to Vermont's higher cost of living. The town is 9% cheaper than Vermont overall in cost of living, largely driven by lower housing costs. Whether you're looking for a historic farmhouse, cozy cabin, or a plot of land to build your dream getaway, housing prices in the area remain considerably lower than in southern Vermont or neighboring resort towns.
In fact, as of 2025, the median home price in Troy is under $300,000, nearly 33% lower than Vermont's statewide median of $412,400. Troy's overall cost of living aligns with the national average, but its below‑average housing costs pull the local index down, making essentials like groceries and utilities competitively priced. Local businesses such as Ski‑Rack Sports and Barstow's Dairy Store & Bakery reflect the town's community spirit and working-class roots. Granted, you're not likely to spot high-end boutiques or luxury spas here, but you will certainly find convivial faces, great bargains, and a refreshingly slower pace of life that's hard to come by.
For leisure and learning, take a tour of the nearby Old Stone House Museum, opened in 1925, to gain insight into the region's 19th-century history and early settlers. Open Wednesdays through Sundays from May to October, adults pay only $10 for admission, and children under five get in for free. Troy is also part of the North Country Supervisory Union, which includes several well-regarded public schools and further makes it an attractive choice for families.
Relish the outdoors in Troy
If you're drawn to the outdoors, Troy delivers in spades, no matter the season. The town is just a short drive from Jay Peak Resort, one of Vermont's foremost destinations for family fun. With restaurants, a wide array of trails, and music series in the summer and winter, there's plenty to do here annually. Come summertime, you can make a splash in the indoor waterpark — complete with a big river and play area — or outdoor pool. Once you're ready for a break from the heat, test your skills in the arcade and on the 9-hole minigolf course before wrapping up the day in the recreation center's 142-seat theater. And with upwards of 400 inches of snow in a good year, Jay Peak is a mecca for skiing and snowboarding. The Vermont Association of Snow Travelers (VAST), with over 120 clubs statewide, coordinates various snowmobiling activities here.
Moreover, the aforementioned Missisquoi River is a playground for kayaking, canoeing, and birdwatching, its gentle flow and scenic banks making it ideal for beginners and seasoned paddlers alike. If you're big on fishing, you can expect to find trout, catfish, and varieties in its cool, clear waters. The river is one of the few in the United States to be protected by the Wild and Scenic Rivers Act, which was signed into law in 1968. In autumn, head to the nearby Long Trail and Catamount Trail to admire breathtaking fall foliage while you hike, bike, or kick back with a book. Local orchards and farms open their doors for hayrides, harvest festivals, and apple picking, offering a quintessential New England fall experience. Though Troy didn't land on the list of the 15 best places to see fall foliage in the U.S. in 2024, it offers a scenic presentation of seasonal brown and orange.