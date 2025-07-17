Vermont's Year-Round Adrenaline-Filled Mountain Town Mixes Famed Winter Ski Slopes, Resorts, And Summer Adventures
Whether you're a skier, a snowboarder, a snowmobiler, or simply a hot chocolate and cozy sweater enthusiast, you may have been under the impression that mountain towns are only worth visiting in the winter. Fortunately for you, you'd be wrong, and this Southern Vermont town, home to the famed Mount Snow resort, is evidence. With slopes, trails, resorts, and a variety of activities of all kinds, Dover brings year-round offerings — no matter your preferred adrenaline level or season.
Like the quintessential New England getaway of Londonderry, Dover is located in the picturesque Green Mountains. Getting to this small-town gem is easy from anywhere in the Northeast: it's only around a 90-minute drive from Albany and 2.5 hours from Boston. If you're flying, you'll want to touch down in either of these cities and rent a car. So pack your bags, buy your adventure gear, and get ready for a fun-filled adventure in the fresh mountain air.
Hit the slopes of Mount Snow in Dover
Mount Snow, now a well-known winter sports resort, was established in 1954. Over the years, its facilities have been upgraded several times over, including new fan guns, low-energy snow guns, a snowmaking pond, and even new lifts. With four mountain faces, it's a hub for both snowboarding and downhill skiing; there's also snow tubing, a ski and snowboard school on offer, and the cozy Grand Summit Resort on the slopes that you can stay in. Mount Snow is popular for good reason, so if you're visiting in the winter, be sure to check out the easy way to dodge ski resort crowds during busy times.
On the other hand, summer operations on Mount Snow begin annually in mid-June, so grab a season pass and take to the slopes for hiking and mountain biking in the sunshine. With over 20 miles of trails on and around Mount Snow, you have your pick of walks and hikes in the verdant, lush Green Mountain National Forest. Crosstown Trails, an easy 6-mile loop, makes for a great orientation walk or cycle of the area, combining stretches on the Friar Tuck, Sherwood Forest, and Little John trails, as well as views of Mount Snow Golf Course.
Summer adventures are plentiful in this mountain town
Amidst all the active and adrenaline-filled outdoor activities, don't miss the opportunity to slow down and sink into Dover's creative and eclectic culture and community. In the summer, there's a busy docket of non-sporting events to note. Market 171, a monthly Saturday pop-up market running from June to September, brings local art and craft vendors (as well as food stalls) to town. You also won't want to miss the Summer Concerts series in Dover Park, so be sure to check out the town's event calendar to see what's upcoming and when.
If you're in town in late July into early August, you'll be charmed by the yearly Southern Vermont Deerfield Valley Blueberry Festival, which entails numerous events across Dover and nearby towns. From live blues music, local food and drink offerings (including blueberry pancakes), a kids' fair, and more, there's something for everyone. Much like the small Alabama city of Dothan's fun, nut-themed festival, the quirky Blueberry Festival exemplifies Dover's adorable small-town appeal and multitude of adventures.