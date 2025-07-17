Vermont's Year-Round Adrenaline-Filled Mountain Town Mixes Famed Winter Ski Slopes, Resorts, And Summer Adventures

Whether you're a skier, a snowboarder, a snowmobiler, or simply a hot chocolate and cozy sweater enthusiast, you may have been under the impression that mountain towns are only worth visiting in the winter. Fortunately for you, you'd be wrong, and this Southern Vermont town, home to the famed Mount Snow resort, is evidence. With slopes, trails, resorts, and a variety of activities of all kinds, Dover brings year-round offerings — no matter your preferred adrenaline level or season.

Like the quintessential New England getaway of Londonderry, Dover is located in the picturesque Green Mountains. Getting to this small-town gem is easy from anywhere in the Northeast: it's only around a 90-minute drive from Albany and 2.5 hours from Boston. If you're flying, you'll want to touch down in either of these cities and rent a car. So pack your bags, buy your adventure gear, and get ready for a fun-filled adventure in the fresh mountain air.