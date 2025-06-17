Tucked In Vermont's Green Mountains Is A Quintessential New England Getaway Brimming With Natural Beauty

Few Vermont towns are as well situated as Londonderry. Located at the crossroad of routes 11 and 100, the community of about 2,000 extends its spokes to numerous nearby sights and experiences, including four ski resorts within 16 miles, several state and national forests, the scenic drive known as "Vermont's Main Street," and one of the state's major tourist hubs. This also means maximum Vermont beauty year-round, be it the buds of spring, the green of summer that inspired the state's name, the foliage mosaic of fall, or icy views evocative of Grandma Moses' landscapes of winter. Along with this comes all the outdoor activities you could want — hiking, skiing, swimming, fishing, kayaking, biking, snowmobiling, camping, and so much more.

Londonderry itself flows into the crossroads along the West River, a white-water rafting favorite that occasionally flies into destructive rages. There, the town congregates at the east-west river bend with a smattering of shops, restaurants, churches, gas stations, and miscellaneous businesses that disappear in a few blinks at 30 miles per hour. One charmer is Mike and Tammy's Food Market and the adjacent Maple Leaf Diner, both of which tick all down-home countryside boxes tourists love — hash browns and meatloaf included. Further south along Route 100, find the north end of the West River Trail at the Old Depot. From there, a 36-mile path atop the former railroad line runs south to Brattleboro, a quaint and uncrowded Vermont town with artsy vibes.