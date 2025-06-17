Tucked In Vermont's Green Mountains Is A Quintessential New England Getaway Brimming With Natural Beauty
Few Vermont towns are as well situated as Londonderry. Located at the crossroad of routes 11 and 100, the community of about 2,000 extends its spokes to numerous nearby sights and experiences, including four ski resorts within 16 miles, several state and national forests, the scenic drive known as "Vermont's Main Street," and one of the state's major tourist hubs. This also means maximum Vermont beauty year-round, be it the buds of spring, the green of summer that inspired the state's name, the foliage mosaic of fall, or icy views evocative of Grandma Moses' landscapes of winter. Along with this comes all the outdoor activities you could want — hiking, skiing, swimming, fishing, kayaking, biking, snowmobiling, camping, and so much more.
Londonderry itself flows into the crossroads along the West River, a white-water rafting favorite that occasionally flies into destructive rages. There, the town congregates at the east-west river bend with a smattering of shops, restaurants, churches, gas stations, and miscellaneous businesses that disappear in a few blinks at 30 miles per hour. One charmer is Mike and Tammy's Food Market and the adjacent Maple Leaf Diner, both of which tick all down-home countryside boxes tourists love — hash browns and meatloaf included. Further south along Route 100, find the north end of the West River Trail at the Old Depot. From there, a 36-mile path atop the former railroad line runs south to Brattleboro, a quaint and uncrowded Vermont town with artsy vibes.
Area sights and experiences
If you're looking for great skiing, Londonderry is ideally situated. About 15 miles north are 123 trails carved into some of the East Coast's snowiest mountains at Okemo Mountain Resort. The same distance to the south are 99 more at Stratton Mountain Resort. Even closer is Bromley Mountain Ski Resort, which prides itself on family friendliness. Skiers and riders seeking tougher terrain and a chiller vibe can head to Londonderry's own Magic Mountain Ski Area. Additional ski cred comes at Viking Nordic Center, also in town. One of the oldest centers of cross-country skiing in North America, the center hosts 16 miles of trails, nearly two miles of which are lit by gas lanterns on special nights.
Okemo, Stratton, and Bromley all fuel the region's summer fun, too, offering everything from scenic lift rides, ATV mountain tours, and golf to treetop adventure courses, trampoline bungee jumping, and an alpine slide. Londonderry also sits at the entrance of Green Mountain National Forest, which covers 400,000 acres of southwestern and central Vermont. Hundreds of miles of hiking trails thread the expanse, including America's oldest long-distance hiking trail. Just save your legs for at least one stroll around Lowell Lake in Londonderry, and perhaps a dip after. The state park also contains a Revolutionary War-era cemetery for any taphophiles in your group.
Getting to and staying in Londonderry
As with most places in Vermont, a car is essential to get to Londonderry, owing to limited public transportation. From Burlington International Airport up north, it's a 2.5-hour drive mostly along Route 7. Roughly the same time is required to reach Manchester-Boston Regional Airport in New Hampshire. Two Amtrak lines run through Vermont, with the nearest stations 32 miles north in Rutland — a stop on the Ethan Allen Express connecting New York City and Burlington, Vermont — and 26 miles east in Bellow Falls, on the Vermonter route between Washington D.C. and St. Albans, Vermont. If you're planning to come by train and rent a car, go to Rutland, as several major brands have outlets there. No buses pass through Londonderry.
Within Londonderry itself, accommodations are minimal, with the best options connected to Magic Mountain, including the Upper Pass Lodge and Blue Gentian Lodge. However, the wider region is replete with options, starting at the major ski resorts — all of which have hotels. Numerous Newhart-esque inns populate the area, too, such as Inn Victoria and the Grafton Inn. A 20-minute drive west also puts you in Manchester, one of Vermont's chief tourism hubs. This includes some of the state's finest and most famous hotels, starting with the Equinox Resort. Dating back to 1769, it's welcomed five presidents, not to mention state heroes, the Allen brothers, and the Green Mountain Boys. The Wilburton Inn is another Vermont jewel, set on a hilltop Gilded-Age estate.