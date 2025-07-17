Hidden In The Great Smoky Mountains Is North Carolina's Oldest Casino Resort With Local Brews And Surreal Views

There are plenty of hidden finds to discover in North Carolina's Great Smoky Mountains, like this enchanting little town full of eclectic shops, and this unique tunnel with a troubled past that leads to gorgeous lake views. The next time you find yourself on the hunt for poker and pints in this unmatched American landscape, beeline it for another hidden destination: North Carolina's oldest casino. Ensconced on ancient tribal lands a mere hour from Asheville, Harrah's Cherokee Casino Resort first opened its doors to enthusiastic crowds on November 13, 1997, after they waited hours in the rain to get in. The sprawling resort has come a long way from its early days, when video poker was the premier offering. Today, Harrah's Cherokee is a bustling 150,000-square-foot gambling getaway boasting over 3,000 slot machines and 160 table games.

Harrah's Cherokee is one of three Native American gaming casinos operated by the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians of North Carolina. The proposal to build the casino on tribal lands was initially met with pushback. Residents in the area feared gambling posed a threat to the community's values and to the vacationing families who had always come there, while tribal leaders were concerned a casino would be the tribe's moral undoing. Despite these reservations, the Eastern Band of Cherokee forged ahead, working with North Carolina's then-governor, Jim Hunt, to get the project off the ground.

Thirty years on, the casino has massively impacted the welfare and financial fortunes of the tribe and community. With over 4 million annual visitors, Harrah's Cherokee is a major supplier of jobs in the area, having doled out a staggering $129 million in wages in 2023. That same year, it also contributed over $200 million to the local community and donated over $1 million to non-profits. Its revenue continues to contribute substantially to ameliorating the tribe's healthcare, education, and housing.