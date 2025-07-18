This Basque Surf Town Has One Of The Best Beaches In Spain, A Charming Old Town, And Hidden Dining Gems

Nestled between Zumaia and Getaria, a fishing village with world-class dining, Zarautz is a small surf town on Spain's Basque coast. A stop on the Camino de Santiago pilgrimage route, Zarautz is popular for its long stretch of sandy beach, gentle surfing waves, and a wide range of unique dining experiences. From casual pintxo bars, to beachside restaurants, to cider houses and elevated dining, it's a foodie's dream escape on the coast.

Just 30 minutes away from the nearest airport in Spain's culinary capital, San Sebastian, Zarautz is a quintessential Basque town, tucked between the sea and the mountains. The beach in Zarautz is a big draw and has even been called one of the best beaches in Spain by Travel + Leisure. It takes about 30 minutes to walk the entire length of the beach, and you'll see everything from a forested coastline to a vibrant boardwalk to a wild beach with dunes where the river meets the sea.

With eight surf schools offering a range of services, there are plenty of options for wannabe and novice surfers to catch waves. Some popular schools for beginners include Pukas, North Shore Zarautz, and Good People Surf. Part surf hostel, part surf school, and part café, Zarautz Surf House is a popular one-stop shop for visitors looking to go all-in on a surfing weekend. Pro surfer Aritz Aranburu's surf school, Shelter Surf, offers surf lessons for beginners, but it's also the place for surfers to refine their technique and do some intensive training. If you want to check the waves before making any decisions, check the live webcam on the Essus Surf website.