A Little-Known All-Inclusive Resort Hack Lets You Avoid Waiting At The Airport For A Late Flight
You may have booked a late flight because it was a good way to save money or you wanted to spend as much time as you could on vacation. Whatever the reason, the last thing you want to do is spend those extra hours sitting in an airport, especially if you are traveling with restless kids. There is a hack at all-inclusive resorts that can help you avoid this and extend your vacation — and it may not even cost you anything.
Before you make arrangements to go to the airport early, check with the resort about the option to extend your stay. There is a remote possibility you'll be allowed to stay in your room, or be given a courtesy room, but there are also hospitality lounges which have changing rooms and places to keep your carry-on bags. At the very least, there is a good chance you can stick around to use the amenities, including food and drinks.
Policies vary between all-inclusive resorts
When it comes to accommodation of hotel guests beyond standard stays, the overall policy is set by the resort. Hospitality rooms have become more common for only those in the premium sections of the resorts, but you still have options. Sandals all-inclusives allow for a checkout time of 11 a.m., but you can still enjoy the amenities for free, including dining at all the restaurants, activities, and beverages. Sandals' sister company Beaches, which offers family-friendly and autism-certified resorts, has a similar policy.
Playa Blanca Hotel in Panama states how late checkouts work on its website. It is comparable to Sandals, but it specifies you can only stay until 3 p.m. with no charge. Breathless Punta Cana has a noon checkout and doesn't commit to a late-flight policy, saying requests are subject to availability, and guests may have to pay additional charges. A recent guest at Secrets Playa Blanca Costa Mujeres, another adults-only hotel, stated on Facebook that they had no problem enjoying the resort until 5 p.m. and were able to reserve a changing room for a half hour before their airport pickup.
Consider this when booking a late flight
The bottom line is that it's up to the hotel to let you use amenities and rooms beyond the standard checkout time. If you haven't arranged a late checkout or hospitality room in advance, you cannot count on either being offered. You will be subject to the hotel's availability and possible extra charges. It is best to contact the hotel — or have your travel agent do so if you are using one — prior to your arrival to see what the options are. It's good to have your request in your reservation so you have officially asked before others, if the hotel operates on a first-come-first-served basis. The resort may still tell you that you'll need to wait to see how busy it is that day, but at least you will be prepared.
It's rare that a hotel will not at least keep your luggage for you, so you don't have to roam around and enjoy the out-of-this-world resort pool with it if you don't have a room. Remember you will always do better to ask politely than to lose your cool. The hotel doesn't owe you anything beyond what you paid for. Staff are much more likely to grant your wish if you request nicely instead of demanding. It doesn't hurt to also tell them how much you love the resort and are enjoying your stay. Finally, always clarify whether or not there is an extra charge for late checkout.