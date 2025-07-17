A Little-Known All-Inclusive Resort Hack Lets You Avoid Waiting At The Airport For A Late Flight

The bottom line is that it's up to the hotel to let you use amenities and rooms beyond the standard checkout time. If you haven't arranged a late checkout or hospitality room in advance, you cannot count on either being offered. You will be subject to the hotel's availability and possible extra charges. It is best to contact the hotel — or have your travel agent do so if you are using one — prior to your arrival to see what the options are. It's good to have your request in your reservation so you have officially asked before others, if the hotel operates on a first-come-first-served basis. The resort may still tell you that you'll need to wait to see how busy it is that day, but at least you will be prepared.

It's rare that a hotel will not at least keep your luggage for you, so you don't have to roam around and enjoy the out-of-this-world resort pool with it if you don't have a room. Remember you will always do better to ask politely than to lose your cool. The hotel doesn't owe you anything beyond what you paid for. Staff are much more likely to grant your wish if you request nicely instead of demanding. It doesn't hurt to also tell them how much you love the resort and are enjoying your stay. Finally, always clarify whether or not there is an extra charge for late checkout.