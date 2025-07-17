The Extremely Popular California Resort Destination Where Black Bears Are No Longer Avoiding Humans
As humans continue to encroach upon and take over the habitats and territories of wild animals, encounters with them become more frequent. Unfortunately, that can mean injury and death for both humans and animals. This is sadly the case at the extremely popular resort destination on the California side of Lake Tahoe. The endless shores and rustic outdoor recreation around Lake Tahoe make it a coveted spot to visit. So do the secret trails and sun-warmed rocks that await intrepid hikers and campers. However, this is also a habitat for black bears, and that has caused issues. In June 2025, a black bear that had several encounters with humans was euthanized by a California State Parks ranger. In May 2024, a young black bear was shot and killed in Lake Tahoe by a homeowner. In fact, there were 660 reports of bear incidents on the California side of the lake in 2023, and the first fatal black bear attack in the history of the state happened in November of that year.
Bears, whose natural habitat is certainly not in the homes or vacation rentals of people, have been entering houses, garages, campers, and backyards in search of food, and it's causing issues even beyond injury and death. There has been an escalating battle between those who want the bears removed (which can mean having them euthanized) and advocates for the bears, including some residents and the BEAR League. This non-profit aims to educate people on how to coexist with these animals peacefully. If you're visiting, you should know what to do if you end up in a bear encounter.
What to do if you see a bear while vacationing in Lake Tahoe, and the best prevention techniques
If you're visiting the Lake Tahoe area, it's best to prepare for a possible black bear encounter, rather than just hoping you don't have one. First, remember that these are wild animals, and feeding them is illegal. You could get a $1,000 fine or six months in jail. Plus, you're getting them accustomed to taking food from humans, which they then teach their cubs. This behavior could result in harm to both humans and bears, ultimately leading to their euthanization. Keep your doors and windows closed and locked, especially if there is food inside. Bears have an amazing sense of smell, and they will likely try to get to any food they can sniff out.
Don't leave trash out overnight unless it's in a steel bear-proof container. If you're renting a place or camping, ask if they have one before you book. Don't even leave pet food out at night. No trash should be left anywhere a bear could smell and get at it, including garages and crawl spaces. That goes for tents and cars if you're camping, or even parking in a driveway. They can smell it inside ice chests, and can even pick up the scent of things like lotion, gum, and toothpaste. If you're using a barbecue, clean it right after using it, and clean any trash containers with ammonia or bleach. Anywhere you're staying that is in bear country, know the local emergency numbers and have them programmed into your phone. In addition, familiarize yourself with bear safety tips for hiking and camping so you know what to do if you run across one in the wild.