The Extremely Popular California Resort Destination Where Black Bears Are No Longer Avoiding Humans

As humans continue to encroach upon and take over the habitats and territories of wild animals, encounters with them become more frequent. Unfortunately, that can mean injury and death for both humans and animals. This is sadly the case at the extremely popular resort destination on the California side of Lake Tahoe. The endless shores and rustic outdoor recreation around Lake Tahoe make it a coveted spot to visit. So do the secret trails and sun-warmed rocks that await intrepid hikers and campers. However, this is also a habitat for black bears, and that has caused issues. In June 2025, a black bear that had several encounters with humans was euthanized by a California State Parks ranger. In May 2024, a young black bear was shot and killed in Lake Tahoe by a homeowner. In fact, there were 660 reports of bear incidents on the California side of the lake in 2023, and the first fatal black bear attack in the history of the state happened in November of that year.

Bears, whose natural habitat is certainly not in the homes or vacation rentals of people, have been entering houses, garages, campers, and backyards in search of food, and it's causing issues even beyond injury and death. There has been an escalating battle between those who want the bears removed (which can mean having them euthanized) and advocates for the bears, including some residents and the BEAR League. This non-profit aims to educate people on how to coexist with these animals peacefully. If you're visiting, you should know what to do if you end up in a bear encounter.