How To Get Priority Boarding On Southwest Airlines With One Simple Hack

While EarlyBird Check-In might sound like the answer to a lot of boarding problems, there are a few things to consider before adding it to your fare. Those who are traveling as a group or as a family with young children should consider skipping the add-on. Larger groups hoping to save money are likely to spend more than they might initially realize to stay together. And families with small children can board earlier anyway, thanks to Southwest's family boarding policy, so you don't usually have to worry about seats being split up on the flight.

Those who will benefit most from purchasing EarlyBird Check-In are passengers who want to ensure they have ample overhead bin space or who want to make sure they get their preference of seat over the middle. If a group of friends or a couple are traveling together and the cost doesn't add up too much, it is also a good option to ensure everyone stays together.

If you don't mind spending more on the overall fare, however, it's hard to beat an Anytime ticket. Apart from benefits like the ticket being refundable and earning 10 points per dollar on the flight, EarlyBird Check-In is already included. But, those who don't want to spring for a pricier ticket can buy upgraded boarding on the day of departure from the ticket desk or at the gate. This will ensure you board with the A group, when business class does.