How To Get Priority Boarding On Southwest Airlines With One Simple Hack
Flying can be stressful enough, but if you're someone who prefers to have an aisle or window seat instead of the dreaded middle seat, checking in for a Southwest Airlines flight can be anxiety-inducing. For those who are unaware, the airline doesn't assign seats, and groups (also known as "positions" on Southwest) are not given until check-in. That means the earlier you check in for a Southwest flight, the earlier you can board — and hopefully get a free seat upgrade. And those who are among the first few passengers to board have the best opportunity to pick their preferred seat. Fortunately for those who don't want to book a higher fare, there is an add-on that's a sneaky way to get priority boarding.
Southwest passengers hoping to board earlier and snag a better seat can add EarlyBird Check-In to their booking. EarlyBird Check-In is included in both the Business Select and Anytime fares. Travelers with lower fares, such as the Wanna Get Away fare, can call the airline and purchase EarlyBird Check-In as an add-on up to 36 hours before departure. It can also be purchased on the Southwest app. It's worth noting that every passenger on the same itinerary is required to buy EarlyBird Check-In if they buy it while booking. If it is added on after booking your flight, you can select individual passengers to receive the perk.
What to consider before purchasing EarlyBird Check-In
While EarlyBird Check-In might sound like the answer to a lot of boarding problems, there are a few things to consider before adding it to your fare. Those who are traveling as a group or as a family with young children should consider skipping the add-on. Larger groups hoping to save money are likely to spend more than they might initially realize to stay together. And families with small children can board earlier anyway, thanks to Southwest's family boarding policy, so you don't usually have to worry about seats being split up on the flight.
Those who will benefit most from purchasing EarlyBird Check-In are passengers who want to ensure they have ample overhead bin space or who want to make sure they get their preference of seat over the middle. If a group of friends or a couple are traveling together and the cost doesn't add up too much, it is also a good option to ensure everyone stays together.
If you don't mind spending more on the overall fare, however, it's hard to beat an Anytime ticket. Apart from benefits like the ticket being refundable and earning 10 points per dollar on the flight, EarlyBird Check-In is already included. But, those who don't want to spring for a pricier ticket can buy upgraded boarding on the day of departure from the ticket desk or at the gate. This will ensure you board with the A group, when business class does.