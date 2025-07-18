One Of Michigan's Best-Kept Secrets Is A Lake Superior Lighthouse With Panoramic Views And Crowd-Free Serenity

It's not the Wild West, but Michigan's Upper Peninsula (the U.P.) could be called the Wild North. So much of this region is remote and surrounded by wilderness, but that's also what makes it so exciting to visit. Aside from incredible nature, the U.P. has some cool history to it, particularly when it comes to lighthouses, and one of the U.P.'s best-kept secrets is the Crisp Point Lighthouse.

Built in 1904 as part of an original Lake Superior Life-Saving Station, this historic Michigan lighthouse has panoramic lake views and blissful sandy shores. One of the best parts of visiting Crisp Point is that it's usually free of crowds, but there's a reason for this: It's not the easiest place to get to. Regarding the drive to the lighthouse, one TripAdvisor review shared, "The paved road transitions to a decent gravel road, then after many miles, the gravel road becomes much narrower and less well-maintained for the last 5 miles or so." That said, most people who make the trek there say it's worth the trip.