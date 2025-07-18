One Of Michigan's Best-Kept Secrets Is A Lake Superior Lighthouse With Panoramic Views And Crowd-Free Serenity
It's not the Wild West, but Michigan's Upper Peninsula (the U.P.) could be called the Wild North. So much of this region is remote and surrounded by wilderness, but that's also what makes it so exciting to visit. Aside from incredible nature, the U.P. has some cool history to it, particularly when it comes to lighthouses, and one of the U.P.'s best-kept secrets is the Crisp Point Lighthouse.
Built in 1904 as part of an original Lake Superior Life-Saving Station, this historic Michigan lighthouse has panoramic lake views and blissful sandy shores. One of the best parts of visiting Crisp Point is that it's usually free of crowds, but there's a reason for this: It's not the easiest place to get to. Regarding the drive to the lighthouse, one TripAdvisor review shared, "The paved road transitions to a decent gravel road, then after many miles, the gravel road becomes much narrower and less well-maintained for the last 5 miles or so." That said, most people who make the trek there say it's worth the trip.
Become a lighthouse keeper for a week
What's perhaps most interesting about Crisp Point is the fact that you can become a lighthouse keeper there by joining their historical society and applying online. If you need a bit of serenity in your life, staying in a remote Michigan lighthouse with stunning views of Lake Superior is a great opportunity to go off the grid for a week, as there is no electricity, Wi-Fi, or cell service available there. The keeper program is volunteer-based, and only a single person or family is permitted to do it at a time. The keepers are also the only ones allowed to camp at the lighthouse.
Being a lighthouse keeper here is kind of a big deal, too. They're the ones responsible for opening up the lighthouse and visitor center during the day, and they get to answer any questions visitors may have. With this in mind, you'll need to brush up on your Crisp Point Lighthouse history if you plan to do this. Even if you're not hoping to dabble in lighthouse caretaking, a visit to this hidden gem rewards visitors with scenic views over glistening Lake Superior. Climb to the top of the tower for a bird's-eye view, or listen to waves lapping against the shore from the adjacent sandy beach.
Getting to Crisp Point Lighthouse
Crisp Point Lighthouse is located off the coast of Lake Superior, with its official address at 1944 County Road 412 in Newberry, Michigan. Nearby lodging options, which include campgrounds, motels, and vacation rentals, are located in Newberry or the town of Paradise. The closest U.P. airport you can fly into is the Sawyer Regional Airport in Marquette, with connections from larger airports like Detroit, Chicago, and Minneapolis. If you want to do an extended U.P. road trip, consider flying into Traverse City's airport and then driving up through the peninsula, hitting other popular spots along the way like Mackinaw Island, a dreamy car-free vacation destination, and Tahquamenon Falls.
Getting to this lighthouse isn't the easiest feat since you'll need to deal with some rugged roads. You can take either an all-wheel-drive vehicle or even a snowmobile during the winter months. Lastly, the lighthouse itself is open from spring through fall, and you don't have to pay to enter, but the grounds are open all year.