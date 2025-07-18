Can You Take Alcohol Onto A Cruise?

According to AAA, as many as 19 million Americans are expected to take a cruise in 2025. Cruises are certainly a popular form of travel, but for those new to the experience, questions are likely to come up. One question you might have is whether you can take alcohol onto a cruise. It's a valid question, too, since not all cruise lines provide unlimited drinks with the ticket price like they do at all-inclusive resorts in the Caribbean and Mexico.

When it comes to cruise lines, the rules regarding alcohol are less straightforward, as the answer will depend on the company and the scenario. Carnival, Norwegian, and Royal Caribbean are three popular cruise lines, and their policies on alcohol are generally the same: guests are not allowed to bring alcohol on board, but there's an exception for wine and champagne. Guests who are 21 and older may bring one 750-milliliter bottle of sealed wine or champagne. Each of these cruise lines also charges a $15 corkage fee if you plan to drink your wine or champagne in one of the public dining areas.