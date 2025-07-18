The One Crucial Flight Move Travelers Should Never Skip (Even If They're Checking A Bag)

You've booked your flight, made a packing list, secured reservations for all the museums and restaurants you want to visit, and ensured everything is ready for your vacation. However, there may be a move you're skipping that could negatively affect your trip: waiting to check in for your flight. While there are some variations here and there, you're generally allowed to check in for your flight online 24 hours before departure time. That's true even if you're checking a bag. If you wait until you get to the airport, you could be out of luck in several different ways.

First, while some ticket classes let you pick a seat when you purchase your ticket, others assign one at check-in. If you don't check in early online, you may end up fighting for armrest space in the middle seat — and if you're on a long flight, that can make things really uncomfortable. In addition, if the check-in line at the airport is long, you could end up missing your flight, as, generally, domestic flights open in-person check in two to three hours before departure, with international check-in generally opening three to four hours in advance. There are also bag drop cut-off times, and if you miss yours, your bags may be left behind. There are kiosks at the airport to check in and print your boarding pass at, of course, but those can have lines as well. Instead, use them to print your boarding pass when you arrive, after you've checked in online. However, those aren't the only reasons that early online check-in is essential.