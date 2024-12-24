The Special Boarding Pass Code Some Frequent Fliers Strive To Get

There is a lot of information on your boarding pass that you may never even notice. You probably take note of your seat number, gate, and boarding group, while the other codes and sequences may not mean much to you. However, they can have a lot of impact on how your flight, or at least your check-in, is going to go.

One code that can sometimes affect your travels is your boarding pass sequence number. This is the number that follows the letters "SEQ," and it indicates the order in which you checked in. A higher number (and thus a later check-in) can affect your seat on airlines like Southwest, which assigns you a boarding order based on it. Other than that, the sequence number mostly doesn't matter — that is, unless you're a frequent flier who enjoys geeking out over these things. Some fliers covet the rare boarding code "SEQ 001," which means you're the very first to check in for the entire flight.

Of course, bragging rights are really the only benefit beyond your personal enjoyment over being first. In fact, in one post on FlyerTalk, someone asked if the "001" sequence gets you anything. Poster HighwayToHEL wrote back, "Yes, it puts a smile on your face. It's just 'one of those things.'" If this sounds like your M.O., you should know that you can miss out on the coveted "SEQ 001" if you have a connecting flight where your boarding pass is issued to you before official check-in for that flight opens.