The US' Only National Forest Saltwater Trail Is An Adventurous North Carolina Route Through Unique Ecosystems

Not all of America's many, many exceptional trails are land-based. Though on-foot hikes are probably what you picture when you hear the word "trail," the United States has several top-notch water trails that are ideal for paddling. This includes convenient urban paddling destinations with prime city views, as well as epic, lengthy canoeing routes like the Northeast's 740-mile Northern Forest Canoe Trail (AKA the "Appalachian Trail of rivers"). One particularly distinctive paddling trail circles through the scenic marshes and waterways of North Carolina's gorgeous coastal region. The aptly named Saltwater Adventure Trail runs through one of the nation's most unique ecosystems. Not only is the Saltwater Adventure Trail scenic and beginner-friendly, but it's also the only true saltwater paddling trail through a U.S. national forest.

Given its predominantly marine character, the Saltwater Adventure Trail lies in the most watery of North Carolina's four magnificent national forests, the often overlooked Croatan National Forest. Located about a 3-hour and 30-minute drive south of Virginia Beach and about 2 hours northeast of Wilmington International Airport, the Croatan National Forest protects the complex coastal environments dotting North Carolina's Atlantic shores, just south of the state's famed Outer Banks barrier islands. The Saltwater Adventure Trail provides the thrill of paddling through the national forest's seaside setting without the challenges of trying to navigate open ocean. At the same time, the trail provides a unique and accessible journey through some of the most complex and beautiful natural settings on the East Coast.