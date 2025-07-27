The US' Only National Forest Saltwater Trail Is An Adventurous North Carolina Route Through Unique Ecosystems
Not all of America's many, many exceptional trails are land-based. Though on-foot hikes are probably what you picture when you hear the word "trail," the United States has several top-notch water trails that are ideal for paddling. This includes convenient urban paddling destinations with prime city views, as well as epic, lengthy canoeing routes like the Northeast's 740-mile Northern Forest Canoe Trail (AKA the "Appalachian Trail of rivers"). One particularly distinctive paddling trail circles through the scenic marshes and waterways of North Carolina's gorgeous coastal region. The aptly named Saltwater Adventure Trail runs through one of the nation's most unique ecosystems. Not only is the Saltwater Adventure Trail scenic and beginner-friendly, but it's also the only true saltwater paddling trail through a U.S. national forest.
Given its predominantly marine character, the Saltwater Adventure Trail lies in the most watery of North Carolina's four magnificent national forests, the often overlooked Croatan National Forest. Located about a 3-hour and 30-minute drive south of Virginia Beach and about 2 hours northeast of Wilmington International Airport, the Croatan National Forest protects the complex coastal environments dotting North Carolina's Atlantic shores, just south of the state's famed Outer Banks barrier islands. The Saltwater Adventure Trail provides the thrill of paddling through the national forest's seaside setting without the challenges of trying to navigate open ocean. At the same time, the trail provides a unique and accessible journey through some of the most complex and beautiful natural settings on the East Coast.
Discover the magic of America's unique saltwater paddling trail
Depending on your experience level and time considerations, you may prefer a shorter paddling day-trip or a lengthy, multi-day adventure. North Carolina's Salt Water Adventure Trail offers you the opportunity to do either. The entire trail is a roughly 100-mile circle that loops around the complex waterways at the edges of Croatan National Forest. Given the slow course of the water and the ample sightseeing opportunities along the route, a full circumnavigation of the Saltwater Adventure Trail can take up to a week. This week-long option would likely require several nights of camping at designated points along the route.
However, individual sections of the trail also make perfect short and sweet day-trips. Because the Saltwater Adventure Trail is less a singular, unbroken circle and more of a piecemeal combination of different water routes, many of the trail's best individual segments are accessible by car. With urban areas and rural parking spots along the loop, you can easily enjoy a few hours of paddling in the gorgeous scenery and get back to civilization without having to worry about planning a week-long camping excursion.
The full Saltwater Adventure Trail stretches from the gorgeous Brice's Creek along the Neuse River, through the Harlowe Canal and the Bogue Sound, to the charming Haywood Landing along the White Oak River. The trail will take you through superb spots for fishing, crabbing, and oyster catching, as well as historic towns like New Bern, sunny beaches like Cherry Point, and miles upon miles of magical North Carolina tidelands.
Explore a one-of-a-kind ecosystem by boat or on foot
The Saltwater Adventure Trail is an outstanding, beginner-friendly paddling experience, yet it is also a perfect showcase of one of North Carolina's most underrated — and ecologically diverse — nature preserves. North Carolina's four national forests are among the most esteemed on the East Coast. However, most of the attention gets focused on spots like Pisgah National Forest and its sublime Great Smoky Mountains views. While it lacks grandiose Appalachian summits, the Croatan National Forest is still an enchanting display of beaches, salt marshes, bogs, pine forests, grassy savannas, and a complex interconnection of ecosystems that defines North Carolina's rich coastline.
While you're in your kayak or canoe, you can paddle through the park's water attractions like Great Lake and Catfish Lake. You can also dock your boat and explore one of the forest's top hiking trails on foot, like the Cedar Point Tideland Trail or the Neusiok Trail. On land or water, the Saltwater Adventure Trail also offers great opportunities to see Croatan's native flora and fauna, including black bears, osprey, and even alligators.
As part of North Carolina's amazing Crystal Coast region, Croatan National Forest and the Saltwater Adventure Trail are within easy reach of excellent lodging options and modern amenities. However, while you can stay overnight at nearby towns like New Bern, Cedar Point, Fishers Landing, and other major stops along the trail offer great camping and recreational areas — perfect if you want to attempt the entire seven-day trek.