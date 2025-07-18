These Game-Changing Affordable Laundry Hacks Can Save You Money On A Cruise
Cruises are a great way to enjoy a fun, relaxing vacation — but they don't exactly come cheap. The hidden fees on cruise lines for things like access to Wi-Fi and drinks can have travelers looking to save wherever else they can. Another service that costs extra on a cruise ship? Laundry.
For example, Royal Caribbean charges per item, and the cost also depends on the specific type of clothing. Specifically, the cruise line's current pricing to wash and press a t-shirt is $3.49 each, whereas the same service for a dress is $8.99. This can quickly add up if you've got multiple items and family members who need their clothes cleaned. Even if packing for your cruise vacation involves bringing enough clothes to avoid doing laundry at all, accidents still happen — and you never know when you might need it.
Thankfully, instead of paying an arm and a leg for a professional laundry service, there are actually much more affordable ways to do laundry onboard a cruise, as well as hacks that'll help you save money. And, potentially, help you pack a little lighter on future cruises, too.
Use self-service machines and wash by hand
The easiest way to avoid paying too much for laundry is doing it yourself. Nowadays, some cruise ships include self-service laundry machines that charge a fraction of the price you'd pay for professional services. In fact, many popular cruise lines like Carnival, Disney, Princess, and Holland America (among others) have self-service laundry. Prices vary, but the current average cost per load is around $3. Some even offer detergent and softener for an additional $1 to $2.
Similarly, some cruise lines have complimentary self-serve machines — which means you don't need to pay to use them. These include American Cruise Lines, Azamara Club Cruises, Crystal Cruises, Cunard Line, Oceania Cruises, Regent Seven Seas, and Viking. Keep in mind, however, that certain ships within a company may not have self-service laundry. That means it's important to check with the specific ship you're taking so you're not hit with any surprises.
Alternatively, if your cruise doesn't have a self-service option — or you'd rather save even more money — there's always the option to do some good old-fashioned hand washing using the sink in your room. You might still have to purchase detergent, however, if you don't bring your own with you. Oh, and be sure to leave any clothing irons or steamers at home, too. These items are part of the list of things that will be confiscated before you board your cruise.
Look for member's perks and discounts
If you have a membership with a particular cruise line, it's also worth looking into some of the perks you get with it. That's because those perks can include discounted or complimentary laundry services. Plus, quite a few cruise lines also provide laundry deals to members.
For example, elite members of Celebrity Cruises' Captain's Club get free laundry service. Additionally, if you're a Diamond member in Carnival's VIFP Club, you can also take advantage of unlimited wash-and-fold services during your trip. Similarly, Princess Cruises Captain Circle Elite members also have access to free laundry service. With Norwegian's Latitudes Rewards Program, Gold members get 50% off on one bag of laundry; and Platinum, Sapphire, Diamond, and Ambassador members can get a free bag of laundry done. Finally, for those traveling with Royal Caribbean, Diamond Plus and Pinnacle Club members get a free wash-and-fold service for a bag of laundry during trips lasting five nights or longer. These are just some of the laundry deals from cruise lines, so it's definitely something to consider if you take cruises often.