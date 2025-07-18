These Game-Changing Affordable Laundry Hacks Can Save You Money On A Cruise

Cruises are a great way to enjoy a fun, relaxing vacation — but they don't exactly come cheap. The hidden fees on cruise lines for things like access to Wi-Fi and drinks can have travelers looking to save wherever else they can. Another service that costs extra on a cruise ship? Laundry.

For example, Royal Caribbean charges per item, and the cost also depends on the specific type of clothing. Specifically, the cruise line's current pricing to wash and press a t-shirt is $3.49 each, whereas the same service for a dress is $8.99. This can quickly add up if you've got multiple items and family members who need their clothes cleaned. Even if packing for your cruise vacation involves bringing enough clothes to avoid doing laundry at all, accidents still happen — and you never know when you might need it.

Thankfully, instead of paying an arm and a leg for a professional laundry service, there are actually much more affordable ways to do laundry onboard a cruise, as well as hacks that'll help you save money. And, potentially, help you pack a little lighter on future cruises, too.