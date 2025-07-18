One Of The Few Petrified Forests In America Has Preserved Ancient Trees And A Fascinating History

While Mississippi is home to a series of geological oddities, like the "Little Grand Canyon," many don't know that the Magnolia State has its very own petrified forest just 30 minutes from Jackson. The United States is filled with petrified forests (including America's oldest forest in Cairo, New York) that serve as time capsules of a continent in the making, which once looked nothing like its current form. After all, North America was divided by a shallow inland sea, separating two land masses where deserts weren't yet deserts and rivers once flowed that no longer exist, such as the one that created the Mississippi Petrified Forest 36 million years ago in Flora.

This petrified forest was formed when a river that once flowed in central Mississippi (no, not that Mississippi River) knocked over trees and carried them downstream. A logjam stopped the trunks, and they got buried under sand and silt, where they stayed for millions of years until their discovery in the 1850s. People started finding these fossilized trees, stealing them until the Schabilion family bought the land and decided to turn it into a protected natural area in 1962.

The petrified forest became a landmark in 1965, and thanks to their work, visitors can now explore this ancient forest via a lovely, shaded trail or even by partaking in outdoor activities like camping in this verdant setting. These fallen petrified logs are in the middle of a living forest, creating a unique location where time both stops and moves at once. After all, while the oldest living trees on earth can reach thousands of years in age, petrified trees are millions of years old, remarkable and fascinating testaments to a long-lost world.