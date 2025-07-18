Oregon's New Pedestrian Tunnel In The Columbia River Gorge Is Instantly One Of The State's Scenic Highlights
Oregon's Columbia River Gorge is already a well-traveled scenic wonderland and an 80-mile-long geological marvel. Better yet, the Columbia River Highway, which runs alongside it, is a Pacific Northwest paradise and America's oldest scenic route with stunning river views.
That said, it would seem to be hard to top this paradise. However, since opening in March 2025, the new Mitchell Point Tunnel has instantly become one of the state's scenic highlights for pedestrians, hikers, cyclists, and even those traveling by car who love a vista worthy of pulling over for.
The Columbia River Gorge offers visitors little moments of time travel, such as a historic hot springs resort in Washington's section of the gorge, and now, the Mitchell Point Tunnel also makes good on that promise. Part of an ongoing project to restore sections of the historical Columbia River Highway State Trail — a former state road that predated the development of Interstate 84 — the highway now connects many towns along the southern bank on Oregon's side of the Columbia River Gorge.
Car-free vistas at the newly opened Mitchell Point Tunnel
The segment of the Columbia River Highway State Trail at Mitchell Point Tunnel is a 1.5-mile-long section that is yet unconnected to other parts of the trail, but is already proving to be destination-worthy for gorge enthusiasts. While the Mitchell Point Tunnel is newly built, it is modeled after a tunnel that was blasted in the Mitchell Point basalt rock formation in 1915, when the original highway was under development.
The Mitchell Point Tunnel trail includes paved pathways, making it accessible for visitors of any ability, and there are also restrooms and picnic tables available at the site. Five arched "windows" carved in the rocks are also an homage to the architecture of the historical namesake tunnel, and allow for breathtaking photo ops away from the threat of any traffic. There are currently 18 available parking spaces at the Mitchell Point Tunnel parking lot for those who want to have a look at the brand new feature without the commitment of hiking or biking.
Driving east from Portland, the Mitchell Point Tunnel is accessible via an exit 58 on Interstate 84, and requires less than an hour of travel time. It is situated just over 10 miles west of Hood River, Oregon's picturesque windsurfing capital with magical mountain views. As nature has always intended, views are free, and there is no admission or parking fee required to get a glimpse of Columbia River Gorge's latest, and arguably one of its greatest, attractions.