Oregon's New Pedestrian Tunnel In The Columbia River Gorge Is Instantly One Of The State's Scenic Highlights

Oregon's Columbia River Gorge is already a well-traveled scenic wonderland and an 80-mile-long geological marvel. Better yet, the Columbia River Highway, which runs alongside it, is a Pacific Northwest paradise and America's oldest scenic route with stunning river views.

That said, it would seem to be hard to top this paradise. However, since opening in March 2025, the new Mitchell Point Tunnel has instantly become one of the state's scenic highlights for pedestrians, hikers, cyclists, and even those traveling by car who love a vista worthy of pulling over for.

The Columbia River Gorge offers visitors little moments of time travel, such as a historic hot springs resort in Washington's section of the gorge, and now, the Mitchell Point Tunnel also makes good on that promise. Part of an ongoing project to restore sections of the historical Columbia River Highway State Trail — a former state road that predated the development of Interstate 84 — the highway now connects many towns along the southern bank on Oregon's side of the Columbia River Gorge.