This Breathtaking Safari Villa In Tanzania Comes With A Tennis Court, Infinity Pool, And Front-Row Seats To The Wild

Besides its privileged location, Singita Serengeti House stands out for its thoughtful design. The extensively renovated property took inspiration from the majestic nature that surrounds it. Almost no synthetic materials were used for the renovation. Instead, designers relied on wood, clay, linen, and even grass to help the lodge blend in with the environment rather than interrupting it.

The house is also designed to bring people together while still providing privacy. As the Singita Serengeti House website explains, the property has a shared living space and private suites that are spacious but still feel cozy, each with a large bathroom, an outdoor shower, and a private terrace. Two suites are located in the main house, while the other two stand alone in the garden.If you're coming with a group, this set-up allows travelers their own space and the ability to enjoy alone time while also providing a common space where the group can come together to socialize.

Meals take place outside on a terrace next to the infinity pool or inside in the kitchen. The outside table undoubtedly has better views, and you may get dinner-and-a-show if a wild animal decides to walk nearby. That said, you'll have to deal with some heat and mosquitos. Many would argue that this is a small price to pay, but if you don't love the idea of getting mosquito bites while you eat, the inside dining table provides a less exciting yet more comfortable space for enjoying meals.