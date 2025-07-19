This Breathtaking Safari Villa In Tanzania Comes With A Tennis Court, Infinity Pool, And Front-Row Seats To The Wild
Picture this: You wake up in the middle of one of the world's most celebrated national parks, walk to your private infinity pool, and stare out into the wilderness. From the comfort of your villa, you can see wild animals arrive to drink at a nearby watering hole — all before you set out on a personalized safari. This is what Singita Serengeti House offers its few, privileged guests. With only four suites, this lodge is meant to be a secluded escape with front row seats into one of the most beautiful places in Tanzania: the Serengeti, a national park that deserves to be recognized as one of the wonders of the world. Singita guests get to stay within the park's Grumeti Reserves, home to the famed Great Wildebeest Migration. To witness this particular event, it's best to plan a trip between May and July, though you'll have access to amazing game drives at any time of the year.
When they're not out looking for the so-called "Big Five" game animals and other smaller but equally interesting creatures, guests can enjoy the lodge's amenities. The 82-foot infinity pool that looks straight onto the Serengeti is perhaps the property's most enticing feature. There is also a tennis court, a small tented spa, and a fitness center. Other fun activities include hot air balloon rides, horseback riding, archery, and wine tasting. Singita Serengeti House also has fully customizable children's programs with activities like animal tracking and star-gazing.
Staying at Singita Serengeti House
Besides its privileged location, Singita Serengeti House stands out for its thoughtful design. The extensively renovated property took inspiration from the majestic nature that surrounds it. Almost no synthetic materials were used for the renovation. Instead, designers relied on wood, clay, linen, and even grass to help the lodge blend in with the environment rather than interrupting it.
The house is also designed to bring people together while still providing privacy. As the Singita Serengeti House website explains, the property has a shared living space and private suites that are spacious but still feel cozy, each with a large bathroom, an outdoor shower, and a private terrace. Two suites are located in the main house, while the other two stand alone in the garden.If you're coming with a group, this set-up allows travelers their own space and the ability to enjoy alone time while also providing a common space where the group can come together to socialize.
Meals take place outside on a terrace next to the infinity pool or inside in the kitchen. The outside table undoubtedly has better views, and you may get dinner-and-a-show if a wild animal decides to walk nearby. That said, you'll have to deal with some heat and mosquitos. Many would argue that this is a small price to pay, but if you don't love the idea of getting mosquito bites while you eat, the inside dining table provides a less exciting yet more comfortable space for enjoying meals.
Planning a trip to Singita Serengeti House
Despite its remoteness, it's surprisingly easy to get to Singita Serengeti House. Most guests fly in from either Arusha (a two-hour flight) or Kilimanjaro (a 2.5-hour flight). You'll land directly at the Singita Airstrip, which is a mere 10 minutes from the property. During your connection, you'll likely be accompanied by a representative from your booking agency or from Siringa itself. Once you land, you'll be taken directly to the lodge so you can relax.
As you might expect, this lodge (like all other Singita properties) is exclusive and commands prices to match its amenities and level of seclusion. Rates start at around $11,815 per night for a group of up to four people and can go as high as $26,290 per night for a group of five to eight guests, depending on the season. If you're looking into booking this location, we'd recommend that you act fast, since rates are expected to increase over time.
Take advantage of your time in Tanzania to also visit other wonderful places within the country. If you can't get enough of the game drive experience, think about heading to Ruaha National Park, one of East Africa's most underrated safari destinations. Alternatively, complement your savannah time with an aquatic adventure on a gorgeous secret island in the Zanzibar archipelago.