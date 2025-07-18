Colorado's Stunning Scenic Byway Weaves Through Mighty Mountain Valleys And The State's Oldest Historic Sites

In southeast Colorado lies an ancient mountain valley filled with some of the state's oldest historic sites, which you can visit by cruising a scenic byway that's a must-add to your list of ultimate Colorado destinations. Los Caminos Antiguos Scenic Byway delivers the promise of its name of "the ancient roads" by weaving through a handful of Colorado's towns and monuments dating back to the era of the Spanish conquistadors, the first European colonizers to step foot on the land that would come to be known as the 38th state. In fact, this byway takes you through towns that predate its statehood.

Spanning 128 miles across the San Luis Valley, Los Caminos Antiguos crosses mountains and passes through a valley filled with towering sand dunes, historic structures, and wetlands filled with thousands of migrating sandhill cranes. It crosses the Rio Grande, too, the 1,900-mile river that begins in Colorado and stretches down into Mexico, which has been a major lifeline for the development of the Indigenous tribes and European settlers living in the area.

The Valley, as it's known by locals, covers a massive 8,000 square miles. It's bordered by three mountain ranges: the Sangre de Cristo, the San Juan, and the Sawatch. All allow visitors to immerse themselves in stunning panoramic mountain views and the wild energy of the landscape. It takes about three hours to drive the byway without stops, but you might want to leave extra time to enjoy sights like the 19th-century fort in Fort Garland and to stroll around the picturesque streets of San Luis, the longest continuously occupied settlement in Colorado.