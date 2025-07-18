California's Fourth-Largest Reservoir Has A Gorgeous 'Glass-Like' Surface Offering Idyllic Boating And Fishing

Surrounded by the lush blonde hues of California's brush and errant oak trees, one can quickly forget what New Melones offers, exactly. That is, until they see the reservoir's still, blue water. The lack of waves makes it ideal for hitting the water. Kayaks, canoes, rowboats, and sailboats can all traverse the plentiful waters without any issues. Those who arrive without their own vessel can rent one from the marina, with partyboats, pontoon boats, jet skis, tubes, water skis, kayaks, and sport boats available.

Anglers will find a paradise awaiting below the surface. New Melones has a legendary reputation amongst fishermen, with a diverse collection of targets below. Kokanee, black crappie, bluegill, and channel catfish all call the reservoir home, alongside a plethora of trout and bass. If you reel in supper, be sure to follow local advisories on consumption. Biotoxins like mercury are, unfortunately, a reality for the species in the reservoir.

There's more fun to be had on dry land. A series of trails zig-zag the area surrounding New Melones. The Natural Bridges Trail, a bit north of the reservoir, offers a 2-mile trek through limestone caverns along Coyote Creek. While there, be sure to visit a replica of Mark Twain's Gold Rush-era cabin atop Jackass Hill. His stay in the area inspired "The Celebrated Jumping Frog of Calaveras County," the short story that effectively launched his writing career.