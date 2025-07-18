California's Fourth-Largest Reservoir Has A Gorgeous 'Glass-Like' Surface Offering Idyllic Boating And Fishing
California's coast gets all the glory, with destinations like Alamere Falls, a dramatic coastal waterfall near San Francisco, drawing travelers' attention. Granted, the Golden State's shoreline also offers some fool's gold, like Fisherman's Wharf, a wildly popular destination that's also considered the "world's worst tourist trap." Traveling a smidgen inland can deliver the same water-based fun, minus the ripping Pacific Ocean's tides and cool waters. In that vein, consider New Melones Lake, a gorgeous reservoir with a glass-like surface that offers idyllic boating and fishing about two hours away from Sacramento.
The 12,500 acres of still water and over 100 miles of shoreline offer a feast for those keen on aquatic adventure that sidesteps surfboards and massive waves. The state's fourth-largest reservoir instead offers an alternative, as watersports mix with fishing to create a bucolic coastal getaway. Throw in the usual hot, arid temperatures one would expect in California, and you've got the makings for a perfect day trip or long weekend away.
Trout, tubing, and Twain
Surrounded by the lush blonde hues of California's brush and errant oak trees, one can quickly forget what New Melones offers, exactly. That is, until they see the reservoir's still, blue water. The lack of waves makes it ideal for hitting the water. Kayaks, canoes, rowboats, and sailboats can all traverse the plentiful waters without any issues. Those who arrive without their own vessel can rent one from the marina, with partyboats, pontoon boats, jet skis, tubes, water skis, kayaks, and sport boats available.
Anglers will find a paradise awaiting below the surface. New Melones has a legendary reputation amongst fishermen, with a diverse collection of targets below. Kokanee, black crappie, bluegill, and channel catfish all call the reservoir home, alongside a plethora of trout and bass. If you reel in supper, be sure to follow local advisories on consumption. Biotoxins like mercury are, unfortunately, a reality for the species in the reservoir.
There's more fun to be had on dry land. A series of trails zig-zag the area surrounding New Melones. The Natural Bridges Trail, a bit north of the reservoir, offers a 2-mile trek through limestone caverns along Coyote Creek. While there, be sure to visit a replica of Mark Twain's Gold Rush-era cabin atop Jackass Hill. His stay in the area inspired "The Celebrated Jumping Frog of Calaveras County," the short story that effectively launched his writing career.
The logistics of visiting New Melones Lake
Air travelers should book a flight to Sacramento International Airport, which is about two hours away from New Melones. If the logistics make sense, you should aim for the closer regional airports. During your drive down, stop at nearby Stockton, a breathtaking town full of farmers markets that's a little over an hour away and perfect for stocking provisions for your trip.
Those looking for a place to stay overnight can stick to the reservoir itself. The Tuttletown Recreation Area serves as the gateway to New Melones, with a boat launch, a fish cleaning station, and 161 campsites. The Glory Hole Recreation Area also offers campgrounds, 144 sites in total, along with plenty of hiking trails, a beach, boat launches, and a full-service marina. Campsites cost $22 per night and can accommodate a maximum of eight people. If you're not too keen on roughing it, you can overnight in nearby Oakdale, the self-named "Cowboy Capital Of The World" that's about an hour away.
New Melones is a year-round destination, with a different character for every season. Summers, for example, can be scorching, making hydration and sunblock a must. Be sure to pack gear and clothing that matches your plans.