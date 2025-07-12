One Of America's Few Coastal Waterfalls Is A Dramatic California Site Near San Francisco With A Sandy Beach

One thing California has by the bucket load is beaches. From the tide pools and dolphin-filled waters of quiet Haskell's Beach all the way to the soft and wide sands of Sunset Beach near LA, there are salty spots to suit all tastes. One thing California doesn't have in droves is coastal waterfalls. In fact, there are just two in the whole territory of the Golden State, and one of them can be found hidden along the wild, cliff-ringed shores of the Phillip Burton Wilderness — itself a portion of the 71,000-acre Point Reyes National Seashore. Welcome to the Alamere Falls! The only other coastal waterfall in this sunny land, the legendary McWay Falls — hailed as one of the must-sees on Big Sur — has lookouts on the highway nearby.

It isn't possible to just cruise up in the car and get a view of Alamere Falls, though. Instead, visitors will need to hike at least 13 miles along breezy clifftops and sands to reach the cataract. The payoff? A sighting of one of the planet's only tidal bluff waterfalls as it crashes around 40 feet into the Pacific.

Highway 1 provides access to the various starting points for launching an adventure to this incredible coastal location. There, visitors can choose from three parking lots which open up a variety of hiking paths to the falls. None of them are all that tricky to get to from San Francisco — you're looking at about a 1.5-hour drive from SFO, or roughly 50 minutes from the Golden Gate Bridge. Be the early bird because parking fills up fast, especially on weekends.