One Of Louisville's Best Neighborhoods Is A Kentucky Gem With A Walkable Arts Scene And Tree-Lined Streets

Head a couple of miles east of downtown Louisville, Kentucky, and you'll find the historic Cherokee Triangle neighborhood. Nestled between Cherokee Park and the Cave Hill Cemetery & Arboretum, Cherokee Triangle has become a favorite area among Louisville's young professionals, combining ample green space with easy access to shopping, dining, and entertainment. Plus, the neighborhood's crime rate is lower than the vast majority of the city.

Cherokee Triangle is one of Louisville's seven historic preservation districts. The neighborhood was mostly rural until around the Civil War, when the advent of the streetcar allowed for residential expansion. It once belonged to a separate city called Enterprise, but was later absorbed by Louisville. An association was formed to preserve the area's historic architecture, and many of Cherokee Triangle's original buildings still stand today.

Fans of 19th-century architecture will notice a mix of styles in Cherokee Triangle, including Queen Anne, Italianate, Tudor Revival, and Beaux-Arts, to name a few. You can walk around the area comfortably even on sunny summer days, thanks to the lush mature trees that line the streets, some of which have been growing for a century. Cherokee Triangle offers more than pretty homes and shady strolls, too. It has a thriving arts scene, a vibrant commercial corridor, and more than 400 acres of outdoor recreation.