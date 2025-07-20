The Chicago Suburb Where Community Festivals, Green Parks, And Quiet Porches Outshine Big-City Noise

Big-city life doesn't come cheap, particularly in popular cities like Chicago. Apartments.com reports that the average price of a Chicago one-bedroom apartment in June 2025 is just over $1,900, which they note is 21% higher than the national average. Plus, living in a big city, where you're exposed to more noise and pollution, could increase your stress levels, according to a 2017 study published in Deutsches Ärzteblatt International. These are just a few reasons why people may swap the city for the suburbs. One Chicago-area suburb gives you easy access to the Windy City, along with community festivals, green parks, and peaceful neighborhoods.

Located 32 miles from downtown Chicago, Dyer is a city in Indiana near the state's border with Illinois that offers more affordability compared to Chicago. Average housing prices in Dyer are around $359,000, according to Zillow, slightly lower than the national average. Rather than waking up to the sounds of car horns from your cramped city apartment, you could enjoy quiet mornings on your front porch, sipping your coffee.