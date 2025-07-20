The Chicago Suburb Where Community Festivals, Green Parks, And Quiet Porches Outshine Big-City Noise
Big-city life doesn't come cheap, particularly in popular cities like Chicago. Apartments.com reports that the average price of a Chicago one-bedroom apartment in June 2025 is just over $1,900, which they note is 21% higher than the national average. Plus, living in a big city, where you're exposed to more noise and pollution, could increase your stress levels, according to a 2017 study published in Deutsches Ärzteblatt International. These are just a few reasons why people may swap the city for the suburbs. One Chicago-area suburb gives you easy access to the Windy City, along with community festivals, green parks, and peaceful neighborhoods.
Located 32 miles from downtown Chicago, Dyer is a city in Indiana near the state's border with Illinois that offers more affordability compared to Chicago. Average housing prices in Dyer are around $359,000, according to Zillow, slightly lower than the national average. Rather than waking up to the sounds of car horns from your cramped city apartment, you could enjoy quiet mornings on your front porch, sipping your coffee.
Take advantage of Dyer's community festivals and parks
One of the best parts about suburban life is the sense of community you can find there, and the unexpectedly cool Indiana suburb of Dyer is no exception. It's especially active during summer, with one of its most popular local festivals being its annual Summer Fest. This community festival lasts for four days and features carnival rides, fireworks, food, music, and even a beer garden.
Another benefit of living outside the city is access to more green space. Did you know that, according to the National Recreation and Park Association, spending time at a park may help with issues like depression, anxiety, and stress? In the case of Dyer, you're in luck. This city is home to a surprising 21 different parks. You can also take advantage of the walking trails within the parks. For example, there's a 1.1-mile-long loop in Dyer Central Park or a 3.9-mile trail going from Heartland Park to Homestead Acres Park. If you love pretty green spaces and lots of outdoor recreation, then Dyer is definitely worth considering.
A slice of Europe at Meyer's Castle
Castles and the Midwest don't exactly go hand in hand, but Meyer's Castle in Dyer can have you feeling like you just walked into a fairytale-like castle in old Europe. The castle was originally the home of millionaire Joseph Meyer who began constructing the property in 1929 and wrapped up by 1931. Inspired by a castle in Scotland, Meyer's Castle exemplifies the Jacobethan Revival architectural style and is one of the only certified castles in the entire United States —not bad for a small town in northwest Indiana!
Nowadays, the castle primarily serves as a venue for events such as weddings, corporate gatherings, and film productions. As a wedding venue, Meyer's Castle has some high praise, too with customer reviews on the Knot complimenting the lush landscape, the elegant ballroom, the stunning bridal suite, and even the peacocks. Even though people seem to love it, events here don't come cheap, particularly weddings, with the couples usually spending around $45,000.