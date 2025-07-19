Sweden's Sweet Summer Getaway Is A Baltic Sea Island With A Charming, Lively Capital And Wild Beaches

It's been called a fairytale destination for its medieval capital and cobblestoned streets, but the Swedish island of Gotland is so much more. Located east of Stockholm in the Baltic Sea, Gotland is a favorite summer getaway for Swedes. It's easily accessible by ferry, and visitors can spend days lounging on the wild beaches, foraging in the forests, or indulging in the great restaurants, bars, and boutiques in the capital city of Visby.

To get to Gotland, you need to drive south from Stockholm to Nynäsham (just under an hour) to catch the ferry from the port. The direct ferry to Visby is a smooth three-hour ride that passes quickly and comfortably. Tickets can be purchased on the Destination Gotland website and prices vary widely, depending on what date, time, and seating location you choose. Alternatively, SAS offers year-round flights between Stockholm (ARN) and Visby (VBY).

While Stockholm's archipelago has some great island getaways close to the city, summertime in Visby can be a big party for Swedes, particularly the third week of July during Stockholmsveckan. During "Stockholm Week" as it translates, nightclubs like Kallis and Gutekällaren are packed with young adults from Stockholm. To stay near the action, you can stay in one of the many hotels in the capital. If that isn't the draw for you, head into the interior of the island where you can either rent a country house or a cabin on the beach. Even better, find a friend whose family has had a summer house on the island for generations, as is quite common.