Sweden's Sweet Summer Getaway Is A Baltic Sea Island With A Charming, Lively Capital And Wild Beaches
It's been called a fairytale destination for its medieval capital and cobblestoned streets, but the Swedish island of Gotland is so much more. Located east of Stockholm in the Baltic Sea, Gotland is a favorite summer getaway for Swedes. It's easily accessible by ferry, and visitors can spend days lounging on the wild beaches, foraging in the forests, or indulging in the great restaurants, bars, and boutiques in the capital city of Visby.
To get to Gotland, you need to drive south from Stockholm to Nynäsham (just under an hour) to catch the ferry from the port. The direct ferry to Visby is a smooth three-hour ride that passes quickly and comfortably. Tickets can be purchased on the Destination Gotland website and prices vary widely, depending on what date, time, and seating location you choose. Alternatively, SAS offers year-round flights between Stockholm (ARN) and Visby (VBY).
While Stockholm's archipelago has some great island getaways close to the city, summertime in Visby can be a big party for Swedes, particularly the third week of July during Stockholmsveckan. During "Stockholm Week" as it translates, nightclubs like Kallis and Gutekällaren are packed with young adults from Stockholm. To stay near the action, you can stay in one of the many hotels in the capital. If that isn't the draw for you, head into the interior of the island where you can either rent a country house or a cabin on the beach. Even better, find a friend whose family has had a summer house on the island for generations, as is quite common.
Wander around the fairytale capital of Visby
If you like exploring medieval ruins, you're in luck. Visby is a UNESCO World Heritage Site for its medieval architecture. A former trading hub, Visby was a fortified town and the city walls, like many of the medieval buildings, are remarkably well-preserved. You can walk the two-mile ring for a scenic birds-eye view of the city. Back down on the ground, wander the windy cobblestoned streets and let yourself get lost. Fans of Pippi Longstocking can even take a walking tour to see spots from the iconic TV show that were filmed in Visby.
When you're ready for fika, the Swedish ritual of a coffee and pastry break, usually involving a cinnamon or cardamom bun, try St.Hans, a garden café with homemade pastries in the center of Visby. Vinäger is a restaurant with a charming garden courtyard, perfect for a snack or a glass of wine while wandering the town. Another lovely option is to grab takeaway from Gotland Smash and have a picnic in Almedalen, a sprawling park in the heart of town. If you're looking for unique souvenirs, Idyllien is a must-visit. It's a family-owned shop that features handmade products inspired by and designed in Gotland; all profits go to support families with severely ill children.
In the heart of Visby, Hotell St.Clemens has five historical buildings powered by geothermal energy and connected by a couple of gardens as well as the iconic St.Clemens church ruins. As a guest, you can sip your morning coffee inside the ruins or even sleep in the 17th-century wine cellar, carefully renovated with modern touches like a sauna.
Explore wild beaches, organic garden restaurants, and sea stacks
Just north of Visby, Krusmyntagården is an idyllic spot for lunch 15 minutes away by car. The sprawling property has an organic restaurant, gardens, shops, a playground for kids, and a terrace with several tables, all featuring an ocean view. Another organic farm and restaurant, Lilla Bjers, takes its commitment to sustainability to the next level. Everything they grow and serve is intentional, conscious, and organic (even their snails). Nearby, Himmel and Hage is a quaint, boutique eco-hotel on a family farm where the patriarch Tommy built the suites, located 10 minutes outside of Visby.
While Gotland has a wide range of natural places to explore, one of the most unique sights to take in is the limestone sea stacks, or raukar. It features monoliths (blocks of stone that look like pillars) that were created by erosion in the Ice Age, and they can be found all over the island. Many of them have names and appear in clusters, like the ones at St. Olofsholm or Asunden.
As for wild beaches, it doesn't get more beautiful than Björkume. It's a natural reserve with a blend of coast, cliffs, and forest. The Cliff Coast Trail takes you through pine and spruce forests, and wetlands. Björkhaga beach is a great family-friendly spot with a grassy beach and a campsite and bungalows on the beach nearby. If Gotland sounds nice, but you prefer something even more rural, with fewer people, you might want to try Holmön, one of Sweden's sunniest islands, far from the crowds in northern Sweden.