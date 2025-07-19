The Vineyards, Pick-Your-Own Orchards, And Artisan Shops Of Southern Georgia Are All Linked By A Delectable Trail
"I think food, culture, people, and landscape are all absolutely inseparable," Anthony Bourdain once said — and we couldn't agree more. Culinary road trips are like the glue that sticks different pieces of the same puzzle together, making it a long-lasting memory. Gastronomy-themed activities have the power to turn under-the-radar locations into unmissable spots and grandmothers' old recipes into the best meal of your trip. A connection between the traveler and the local is born.
The state of Georgia knows this well, and its Georgia Grown Trail 37 is a delectable trail allowing you to taste your way through local agritourism, regional wineries, and scented groves, discovering artisan shops as you go along. So gas up your car and embark on this 157-mile foodie road trip through South Georgia, encompassing nine counties: Baker, Berrien, Calhoun, Clay, Clinch, Colquitt, Cook, Lanier, and Mitchell.
The state of Georgia, known for spots like this barrier island with beaches rivaling those in Australia, is home to established local vineyards focusing on muscadine-based wine vinification, like the Horse Creek Winery in Berrien County. Horse Creek is a family-run business surrounded by beautiful olive groves, fresh pecans, and a pine forest. Since 1864, Still Pond Vineyard, Winery & Distillery has been a landmark in South Georgia's Calhoun County and is now the state's largest muscadine-producing vineyard. Still Pond is an award-winning winery that prides itself on quality and provides a plethora of wines to sample. You'll definitely struggle to choose which bottle — or bottles — of wine to pick up, but you won't be able to say no to a glass of muscadine- and apple-infused wine or blueberry-hinted red. For a distinctive Southern experience in Colquitt, take a seat at Gin Creek's Packhouse Tasting Room, snuggled in the shade of a centuries-old oak tree, and sample wine crafted from seven types of grapes.
Indulge in local gastronomy along South Georgia's road trip
One of the best things that a county has to offer is food. Local farms dot the Georgia Grown Trail where you can sign up for a farm tour to pick your own fruit in well-maintained orchards and farmlands. Wilkes Family Farm is a popular destination for a you-pick day at their welcoming blueberry farm. Wear your farmer's outfit and be ready to fill your bucket with organic, juicy blueberries to bring home or munch on as a snack when you're having a craving. To satisfy your sweet tooth, Luck & Moody Peaches serves soft peach ice cream and banana pudding ice cream, along with plump, fragrant peaches and a selection of fresh fruit.
Olive oil was venerated as a sacred natural substance in ancient Greek culture, and still today, it's considered a staple in Mediterranean countries, so much so that Spain dedicated an entire strange and surreal museum to this golden liquid. But you don't need to fly all the way to Southern Europe to dip your slice of bread in oil — Georgia Olive Farms in Lanier County is one the main olive farms that produces local Extra Virgin Olive Oil straight from the first cold press. It's a very busy farm, so make sure to contact them in advance if you wish to stop by. For a farm-to-table experience, you can't miss White Oak Pastures. Operating since 1866, the farm breeds their own cattle, ranging from chickens, turkeys and goats to guineas and ducks. Book a tour to understand how your food is prepared, or have lunch at their restaurant to savor local meat.
Artisan shops along the Georgia Grown Trail 37
During your road trip, make some stops at home-style cooking restaurants serving up local food, or buy in-house specialties across over 100 shops. Little Duck Farms is a family-run store selling locally sourced pecans assorted in different ways, from cinnamon or praline pecans to roasted and salted. Southern Grace Farms offers opportunities to collect fresh fruit like strawberries and nectarines, as well as cheerful sunflowers.
Bruce's Nut-N-Honey Farm is a must-see destination for any traveler. The family developed an interest in bees and became beekeepers, and today, their passion has taken them to the next level, earning them authoritative recognition in South Georgia. With more than 2,000 hives, their honey is only produced regionally and used in recipes to bake cakes, make creamed honey, or used as a dressing for your cooked ham. If you're looking for a souvenir to embellish your home, Avriett House is the go-to place, as it's a refined florist and gift boutique providing home accessories, garden supplies, and ceramic artisan objects.
The renowned culinary trail offers lodges and accommodations to make your stay even more comfortable and unforgettable. Located in Nashville, Georgia, Our Place Hotel is a modern, cozy guesthouse that still maintains the charm of a rural house. It is an ideal place for families and visitors willing to explore the area on foot. On the other hand, Live Oak Bed & Breakfast is a country-style hotel nestled between lakes and ranches, featuring 10 bedrooms and a wooden floor lounge with mounted animal heads hanging on the walls. Take advantage of these accommodations and make South Georgia your perfect starting point to visit its coastline and serene, breathtaking beaches.