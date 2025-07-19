The Vineyards, Pick-Your-Own Orchards, And Artisan Shops Of Southern Georgia Are All Linked By A Delectable Trail

"I think food, culture, people, and landscape are all absolutely inseparable," Anthony Bourdain once said — and we couldn't agree more. Culinary road trips are like the glue that sticks different pieces of the same puzzle together, making it a long-lasting memory. Gastronomy-themed activities have the power to turn under-the-radar locations into unmissable spots and grandmothers' old recipes into the best meal of your trip. A connection between the traveler and the local is born.

The state of Georgia knows this well, and its Georgia Grown Trail 37 is a delectable trail allowing you to taste your way through local agritourism, regional wineries, and scented groves, discovering artisan shops as you go along. So gas up your car and embark on this 157-mile foodie road trip through South Georgia, encompassing nine counties: Baker, Berrien, Calhoun, Clay, Clinch, Colquitt, Cook, Lanier, and Mitchell.

The state of Georgia, known for spots like this barrier island with beaches rivaling those in Australia, is home to established local vineyards focusing on muscadine-based wine vinification, like the Horse Creek Winery in Berrien County. Horse Creek is a family-run business surrounded by beautiful olive groves, fresh pecans, and a pine forest. Since 1864, Still Pond Vineyard, Winery & Distillery has been a landmark in South Georgia's Calhoun County and is now the state's largest muscadine-producing vineyard. Still Pond is an award-winning winery that prides itself on quality and provides a plethora of wines to sample. You'll definitely struggle to choose which bottle — or bottles — of wine to pick up, but you won't be able to say no to a glass of muscadine- and apple-infused wine or blueberry-hinted red. For a distinctive Southern experience in Colquitt, take a seat at Gin Creek's Packhouse Tasting Room, snuggled in the shade of a centuries-old oak tree, and sample wine crafted from seven types of grapes.