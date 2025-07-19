One Of America's Largest Interconnected Trail Systems Is A Gorgeous New England Epicenter For Thrill Seekers

If you've never gotten muddy on Ride the Wilds before, there are several great trails to try out. Suitable for beginners, the Corridor trails stretch across Gorham, "city that trees built" Berlin, and Pittsburg, which is New Hampshire's northernmost and largest town. There are also several more difficult secondary trails that branch off from these main hubs for more experienced ATVers. Expect narrow and winding roads of rock, mud, and dirt, plus gorgeous views decorated with maple and pine. Ride the Wilds also connects to Jericho Mountain State Park, which is perfect for beginner and intermediate ATVers since the trails are mostly hard-packed dirt. Keep in mind that park passes, in addition to registrations, are required.

To ride the wilds in New Hampshire, you'll need to register with the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department (NHFG) at an approved registration agent. According to the NHFG, all OHRVs, trail bikes, and snowmobiles must be registered, even if you come from out of state. In order to do that, operators must be "at least 18 years old and present a valid driver's license." At the time of this writing, the following rates apply for a non-resident: $108 for an ATV, UTV, or OHRV, $161 for a snowmobile, $99 for a trail bike (permitted at Jericho State Park, but otherwise prohibited on the Ride the Wilds Trail System)

If you happen to be a New Hampshire resident or a club member, you may qualify for special rates and discounts, so be sure to bring proof of club membership or residency when you register. Afterwards, you'll receive a printed certificate and two decals for your vehicle. However, if you want to avoid that hassle altogether, there are plenty of places that rent, like Bear Rock Adventures in Pittsburg.