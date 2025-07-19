One Of America's Largest Interconnected Trail Systems Is A Gorgeous New England Epicenter For Thrill Seekers
If you're hoping to get some outdoor adventure this year, you can't beat the White Mountains of New Hampshire. Here, you'll find Ride the Wilds in Coos County, which is one of the most expansive trail systems in the United States, with paths stretching over 1,000 miles from Gorham up by the Canadian border in Pittsburg, and beyond. Adventurers are sure to find thrills as they rock and roll through lush forests and over huge granite mountains.
Maintained for epic ATV adventures in the summer and many of those same trails groomed for snowmobiles in the winter, the Wilds promises to be an epicenter for thrill seekers of all preferences and experience levels, no matter what time of year. Snowmobile season typically runs from mid-December to the end of April, and then the trails close while the snow melts due to the onset of what New Englanders like to call "mud season." From there, ATVs and OHRVs can explore Ride the Wilds from Memorial Day Weekend through September.
Ride the Wilds Trail System
If you've never gotten muddy on Ride the Wilds before, there are several great trails to try out. Suitable for beginners, the Corridor trails stretch across Gorham, "city that trees built" Berlin, and Pittsburg, which is New Hampshire's northernmost and largest town. There are also several more difficult secondary trails that branch off from these main hubs for more experienced ATVers. Expect narrow and winding roads of rock, mud, and dirt, plus gorgeous views decorated with maple and pine. Ride the Wilds also connects to Jericho Mountain State Park, which is perfect for beginner and intermediate ATVers since the trails are mostly hard-packed dirt. Keep in mind that park passes, in addition to registrations, are required.
To ride the wilds in New Hampshire, you'll need to register with the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department (NHFG) at an approved registration agent. According to the NHFG, all OHRVs, trail bikes, and snowmobiles must be registered, even if you come from out of state. In order to do that, operators must be "at least 18 years old and present a valid driver's license." At the time of this writing, the following rates apply for a non-resident: $108 for an ATV, UTV, or OHRV, $161 for a snowmobile, $99 for a trail bike (permitted at Jericho State Park, but otherwise prohibited on the Ride the Wilds Trail System)
If you happen to be a New Hampshire resident or a club member, you may qualify for special rates and discounts, so be sure to bring proof of club membership or residency when you register. Afterwards, you'll receive a printed certificate and two decals for your vehicle. However, if you want to avoid that hassle altogether, there are plenty of places that rent, like Bear Rock Adventures in Pittsburg.
Exploring responsibly
According to NH State Parks, "New Hampshire's OHRV Trail System is made up of lands owned and managed by the NH Bureau of Trails and thousands of miles of trails that are located on private lands throughout the State." In fact, the NHFG estimates that 70% of trails are on land that is privately owned. Because the New Hampshire trail system relies so heavily on private landowners, it's crucial to use these trails responsibly, because unless private landowners have made a formal agreement, they can pull their land out of the trail system at any time.
Noise is a primary reason why land owners might revoke land access, which is why all ATVs and OHRVs are required to be submitted for sound checks to make sure that they do not exceed 96 decibels. Music is also commonly enjoyed on the trails, but private landowners will thank you if you use earbuds or headphones instead of Bluetooth speakers. Drive quietly through residential areas and stay within all trail markers out of respect for the land, wildlife, and your own safety. Next time you're in the state, give Ride the Wilds a try, or explore other destinations, like New Hampshire's smallest town hidden in the White Mountains.