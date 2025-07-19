Arkansas' Spectacular Cycleway Connects Miles Of Beautiful Backcountry And Several Buzzy Downtowns

In Arkansas, rice and wheat fields stretch as far as the eye can see, making it hard to fathom getting between small towns by bicycle. The Razorback Regional Greenway addresses this problem with a one-of-a-kind backcountry cycling experience.

Opened in 2015, the Razorback Regional Greenway stretches 40 miles across the Ozark foothills to connect the downtown areas Fayetteville, Springdale, Lowell, Rogers, and Bentonville via trails and cycling roads. In 2018, three years after the Greenway's dedication, an extension north of Bentonville to the southern end of the city of Bella Vista made its debut, taking riders within six miles of the Missouri border. It makes it easier than ever to immerse yourself in the towns' arts and entertainment hubs. If you're a student at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville and you don't have a car (or you're just not near a bus stop), it's totally possible to live in another town several miles away and commute to class on two wheels instead of four, though be prepared to spend at least an hour pedaling.

Visitors from out of state can fly into Northwest Arkansas National Airport in Highfill( south of Bentonville, the world's mountain biking capital), and rent a car when you land. From there, drive about a half hour north to Bella Vista or 40 minutes south to Fayetteville — Arkansas' creative nucleus deemed the "Athens of the Ozarks" — if you want to bike the whole length of the Greenway from one end to the other. For a more quiet experience along the trail, you can stay east of the airport in Highfill in the towns of Springdale, Lowell, or Rogers, one of the fastest-growing cities in the U.S.