Arkansas' Spectacular Cycleway Connects Miles Of Beautiful Backcountry And Several Buzzy Downtowns
In Arkansas, rice and wheat fields stretch as far as the eye can see, making it hard to fathom getting between small towns by bicycle. The Razorback Regional Greenway addresses this problem with a one-of-a-kind backcountry cycling experience.
Opened in 2015, the Razorback Regional Greenway stretches 40 miles across the Ozark foothills to connect the downtown areas Fayetteville, Springdale, Lowell, Rogers, and Bentonville via trails and cycling roads. In 2018, three years after the Greenway's dedication, an extension north of Bentonville to the southern end of the city of Bella Vista made its debut, taking riders within six miles of the Missouri border. It makes it easier than ever to immerse yourself in the towns' arts and entertainment hubs. If you're a student at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville and you don't have a car (or you're just not near a bus stop), it's totally possible to live in another town several miles away and commute to class on two wheels instead of four, though be prepared to spend at least an hour pedaling.
Visitors from out of state can fly into Northwest Arkansas National Airport in Highfill( south of Bentonville, the world's mountain biking capital), and rent a car when you land. From there, drive about a half hour north to Bella Vista or 40 minutes south to Fayetteville — Arkansas' creative nucleus deemed the "Athens of the Ozarks" — if you want to bike the whole length of the Greenway from one end to the other. For a more quiet experience along the trail, you can stay east of the airport in Highfill in the towns of Springdale, Lowell, or Rogers, one of the fastest-growing cities in the U.S.
Bike or walk through a mix of natural and downtown environments
Originally conceived by the Northwest Arkansas Regional Planning Commission in 2000, the Razorback Regional Greenway was created in partnership with local communities in the area as a way of connecting disparate towns without the need for a car. Utilizing some already-built trails, the bike and pedestrian path grew from just a few small stretches in its infancy to 19 ready-to-use trails by the time it opened in 2015.
The Greenway runs alongside babbling brooks like McKisic Creek and the calming Lake Fayetteville Park. If you're expecting an intense off-roading experience, think again. There are access and exit points along the way with striped, paved paths throughout the length of the Greenway. No need to bring a mountain bike, as skinny-tire bikes can handle the journey. If you're feeling ambitious enough to bike from one end of the Greenway all the way to the other, set aside at least three and a half hours and be ready to travel 40 miles.
You'll ride through the downtown areas of Fayetteville, Johnson, Springdale, and Bentonville, so you'll have plenty of chances to eat, drink, and take in each city along the way. Downtown Fayetteville, with its proximity to the university, boasts a bevy of bars and restaurants, offering something for everyone. In Springdale, the trail passes the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History, the perfect place to cool off on your ride and learn about the region. The Greenway slices through the Bentonville Third Street Historic Distrct with the chance to peel off and go to the Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art or grab a drink at the aptly named Pedaler's Pub. Bentonville is home to Walmart headquarters, and the trail leads you past The Walmart Museum on Main Street.
Take in the sights at the annual Square 2 Square ride
Every year, bikers across northwest Arkansas gather for the Square 2 Square Bike Ride, a fun-filled group bike trip on the Greenway from Fayetteville to Bentonville through urban, suburban, and rural backdrops. The whole family is welcome, provided your young ones can keep up the whole way. Registration for the event includes a quick-dry shirt and a finisher medal for participants who complete the journey.
Entry for adults is $37 and youths ages 13 and under get in for $27. You can even score a family pack deal of $10 off each rider for households of at least four attendees. It starts at the Upper Ramble across from the Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville and ends at the Sam's Club Home Office in Bentonville.
Can't make the event the day of or would prefer to ride solo to get your medal? Register for a DIY ride and complete it on your own at any time throughout the month of October to get your commemorative piece of bling.