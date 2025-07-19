Near The California-Oregon Border Is A Secret Walk-Behind Waterfall At The End Of A Short, Scenic Trail
Calling all adventure lovers: Northern California is a real gold mine (no pun intended) of outdoors wonders! From the world's tallest trees in the Redwood National Park to the Caribbean-blue lakes that pepper Mount Lassen, there's a motherlode (again, no pun intended) to get through. Amid it all, there remain some alluring secret spots — just like Hedge Creek Falls. This enthralling cataract crashes off a rugged basalt bluff on a creek beside the Sacramento River, offering brave visitors a rare chance to walk behind the water as it flows from top to bottom.
It makes an easy stop-off for folks heading up to the outdoorsy town of Mount Shasta City, which is less than a 10-minute drive to the north. That's because the parking lots that offer access to Hedge Creek Falls are just off Interstate 5, one of the main highways connecting Sacramento to southern Oregon via the western flank of majestic Mount Shasta itself. The closest major airport to the falls is the Redding Municipal Airport, about an hour to the south.
If you're keen to see the waterfall flowing at its strongest, be sure to time your visit for spring or early summer, or come after a big winter storm. Snowmelt or increased precipitation bulks up the flow of the river and adds drama, allowing you to really feel the power when you duck in behind the stream. Also be warned: Though the falls and the trail that leads to them remain open all year-round, heavy snowfall can make for treacherous conditions.
Walk behind a roaring waterfall at the end of the trail
The hike to Hedge Creek Falls is pretty wonderful. It's only short — no more than 0.7 miles from start to finish — which means even less than half a mile each way. But there's plenty packed in. Walkers begin slowly descending through woodland after leaving the parking area, and then proceed to hike above the Sacramento River before zigzagging down toward the creek on steep, rocky paths.
You'll likely hear the falls before you see them. Your first glimpse will be from a lookout at the top of a series of switchbacks, which take you straight to the base of the cataract and a section that weaves behind the water itself through a cave whittled out from ancient lava rock. Pull on the waterproofs at this point, because the splashback and mist from the falls in full flow can make their mark!
The good news is that the falls aren't even the grand finale. The trail traverses the falls and pushes on along the creek through groves of maples and alders, eventually reaching the point where the water meets the Sacramento River. Here, there's an observation deck that's sure to take the breath away. It offers views of the gurgling river rapids below, but also of the cloud-shattering summit of snow-capped Mount Shasta just above the canopy.