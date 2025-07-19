Near The California-Oregon Border Is A Secret Walk-Behind Waterfall At The End Of A Short, Scenic Trail

Calling all adventure lovers: Northern California is a real gold mine (no pun intended) of outdoors wonders! From the world's tallest trees in the Redwood National Park to the Caribbean-blue lakes that pepper Mount Lassen, there's a motherlode (again, no pun intended) to get through. Amid it all, there remain some alluring secret spots — just like Hedge Creek Falls. This enthralling cataract crashes off a rugged basalt bluff on a creek beside the Sacramento River, offering brave visitors a rare chance to walk behind the water as it flows from top to bottom.

It makes an easy stop-off for folks heading up to the outdoorsy town of Mount Shasta City, which is less than a 10-minute drive to the north. That's because the parking lots that offer access to Hedge Creek Falls are just off Interstate 5, one of the main highways connecting Sacramento to southern Oregon via the western flank of majestic Mount Shasta itself. The closest major airport to the falls is the Redding Municipal Airport, about an hour to the south.

If you're keen to see the waterfall flowing at its strongest, be sure to time your visit for spring or early summer, or come after a big winter storm. Snowmelt or increased precipitation bulks up the flow of the river and adds drama, allowing you to really feel the power when you duck in behind the stream. Also be warned: Though the falls and the trail that leads to them remain open all year-round, heavy snowfall can make for treacherous conditions.