Wisconsin's Oldest Lighthouse Hides On A Car-Free Island With Camping, Trails, And Secluded Door County Beaches

No one ends up on Wisconsin's Rock Island by accident. Here, there are no cars, no roads, and no shops. Instead, you'll find forest, water, and time, stretched out a little longer and quieter than usual. While some people may find this inconvenient, for the right kind of traveler, it's the whole point. Getting to Rock Island State Park, which the island fully encompasses, means taking two ferries, one from the Door County mainland to Washington Island, and then a smaller vessel called the Karfi.

The two-ferry trip may be a bit daunting, but whatever stress manages to survive the journey is guaranteed to evaporate by the time you approach Rock Island. Once you've arrived, you'd be forgiven for thinking that you've stepped back in time. No cars are allowed here, and to give you a sense of how committed the park's management is to preserving the silence, even bikes are forbidden. The quiet surroundings invite you to stroll at an 18th-century pace across the island's roughly 900 acres, which host 10 miles of hiking trails, rocky and sandy beaches, and meditative views of Lake Michigan's grey-cerulean waters. It's also home to the state's oldest lighthouse.

If Washington Island is "where Door County people go to remember what Door County used to be," as Matt Poole, manager of the Washington Hotel on Washington Island, once told The New York Times, Rock Island is Door County as it was before people were around to remember it. And along with Apostle Islands National Lakeshore, arguably the Midwest's most majestic collection of islands and beaches located just a few hours away, Rock Island State Park offers some of the most serene natural beauty the entire region has to offer.