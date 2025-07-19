Hidden In The Mountains Of Wales Is A Tranquil Haven Of Scenic Reservoirs And Crystal-Clear Lakes
Many visitors flock to Wales for its southern beaches, walking paths of the breathtaking coastline, quirky attractions like the resort village of Portmeirion that offers a slice of Italy in the U.K., and the dramatic mountain peaks of Eryri (Snowdonia) National Park. But located in the Cambrian Mountains of Mid Wales, you'll find one hidden gem that's perfect for peaceful exploring: the Elan Valley.
The area covers 70 square miles, which makes up 1% of the whole of Wales. There are five completed dams in the Elan Valley, as well as one unfinished dam — the reservoirs and lakes supply water to Birmingham. While swimming and water sports aren't allowed in any of the reservoirs in the valley, there are over 80 miles of walking trails to enjoy here. The best time to visit the Elan Valley is in late winter and early spring, ideally after a lot of rainfall, when the reservoirs are hopefully in full flow; if you visit in summer, water levels are low and the dams are very unlikely to be flowing.
What to see and do in the Elan Valley
The best thing to do in the Elan Valley is to explore the dams. Claerwen Dam, opened in 1952, is the newest dam, and at over 12 billion gallons, it's also the biggest. It's the only finished dam in the valley that's located on the River Claerwen; the other dam on this river, Dol y Mynach, is unfinished. The other four dams are on the River Elan. Craig Goch is the highest dam in the valley, and arguably the prettiest, so you shouldn't miss the viewpoint on the western bank. Caban Coch is the lowest dam and closest to the visitor center. Garreg Ddu has a bridge that carries the only road from the Elan Valley into the Claerwen Valley, as well as the pretty Foel Tower. If you want to go inside a dam, pre-book a tour at Pen y Garreg to visit the passageway and central tower; one previous visitor recommends wearing good walking shoes and bringing a flashlight.
Besides the dams, there are a lot of other outdoor adventures to be had in the Elan Valley. Hikers will want to walk the 9-mile, one-way Elan Valley Trail. You can rent mountain bikes at the visitor center and explore eight cycling routes around the area. Elan Valley is also a designated International Dark Sky Park, so it's the perfect place for stargazing.
How to get here and where to stay
You'll want to have your own car to explore the Elan Valley; be aware that some of the roads around the dams are narrow, and you may need to use turnouts if you meet another car. All of the parking here is free, except for the car park at the Elan Valley Visitor Center — this costs £3 for all-day parking. The nearest train station for the Elan Valley is Llandrindod Wells, which is a 25-minute drive from the visitor center; if you're arriving by public transport, you'll need to take a taxi here.
There are a number of accommodation options in the area, suitable for every budget. The Elan Valley Trust has six self-catering cottages available; most sleep between four and six people. Just a short drive from the visitor center, the boutique Elan Valley Hotel has an excellent location with comfortable rooms. Elan Oaks is just across the road from the hotel for budget travelers looking to camp.