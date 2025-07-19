Hidden In The Mountains Of Wales Is A Tranquil Haven Of Scenic Reservoirs And Crystal-Clear Lakes

Many visitors flock to Wales for its southern beaches, walking paths of the breathtaking coastline, quirky attractions like the resort village of Portmeirion that offers a slice of Italy in the U.K., and the dramatic mountain peaks of Eryri (Snowdonia) National Park. But located in the Cambrian Mountains of Mid Wales, you'll find one hidden gem that's perfect for peaceful exploring: the Elan Valley.

The area covers 70 square miles, which makes up 1% of the whole of Wales. There are five completed dams in the Elan Valley, as well as one unfinished dam — the reservoirs and lakes supply water to Birmingham. While swimming and water sports aren't allowed in any of the reservoirs in the valley, there are over 80 miles of walking trails to enjoy here. The best time to visit the Elan Valley is in late winter and early spring, ideally after a lot of rainfall, when the reservoirs are hopefully in full flow; if you visit in summer, water levels are low and the dams are very unlikely to be flowing.