Situated Between Paris And Lyon Is France's Wine Haven With Medieval Streets And Michelin-Star Feasts
France has a rather tumultuous history with the Roman empire dating back to before humanity shifted over to the A.D. timeline. If there is anything positive that came out of this shaky relationship, it's wine. From Christian vineyards that doubled as conversion centers to the nobility investing heavily in vineyards, Burgundy and the South of France regions spearheaded the development of the world-class wine that is enjoyed by many today. In fact, the South of France has a wildly underrated wine region with fairytale medieval villages and sublime vineyards.
One town that exemplifies the culmination of this ancient history with wine is Tournus, a small town with about 6,000 people on the bend of the Saone River. It's just under a four-hour drive from Paris, but the closest international airport is in Lyon, about an hour south of Tournus. Tournus and the surrounding Burgundy region is one the 10 best places to travel in 2025. It's a region that encourages a slower pace; where a bike ride is the optimal way to enjoy its medieval architecture and the many vineyards that dot the idyllic landscape.
Taste exemplary wine while staying at a boutique hotel
A town with a population of around 6,000 may seem like it doesn't have much going for it, but Tournus boasts a high Michelin-star restaurant-to-residents ratio. Two of these restaurants double as hotels. Aux Terrasses is a four-star boutique hotel nestled amongst the stone houses and buildings that lend Tournus its charm. It's also within walking distance of the historic Abbey of Saint-Philibert. Prices go for $182 to $231 a night, a steal considering it's associated with a Michel-star restaurant with over 10,000 bottles of wine in its cellar. Owner Jean-Michel Carette worked together with his sommelier to build this extensive collection, along with over 1,7000 wine references. Stay here and try out the famed white or red Burgundy wine and the Rhône Valley.
La Marande is another Michel-star restaurant and hotel about a 15-minute drive outside of town. It's smaller than the average boutique hotel with five rooms available to book, but surrounding it is an enclosed park that offers a rural backdrop to its dining experience. Along with its seasonal dishes cooked with the freshest produce available, its cellar holds over 200 wines collected from all over France. Nightly rates start at $159. La Marande places visitors amongst the picturesque Saone River countryside, perfect for more wine tasting while bike riding through the region.
The medieval streets of Tournus and the bikeable countryside of Burgundy
Tournus' historical origins can be placed during the Roman empire, when Valerien Christians arrived in the area in the second century to spread the words of Christianity. The Romans didn't particularly approve of this, and so they executed the missionaries. Despite this bloody history, the town has strong, religious roots; it was in this town where Noirmoutier monks transported the relics of Saint Philibert while fleeing from Vikings in the 800s. The Abbey of Saint-Philibert is a staple of the town, showcasing the town's religious ties and the focal point of its medieval architecture. Narrow alleys and streets surround the abbey. Its exterior's facade gives it the appearance of an ancient fortress. Underneath it runs a crypt, whereas its interior is populated by 12th century mosaics.
While the town's stonework can tell centuries-old stories, a bike ride through the Saona River's countryside opens up many more opportunities to taste the region's exquisite wines. CycloRoute71 is a 422-mile trail that loops around Burgundy. This might seem daunting, but there is a 90-minute slice of it that runs from Tournus to Louhans to the east that's more doable. The Voie Bleue biking route that runs from Beaune to Mâcon — with Tournus serving as a mid-way point — is another great opportunity to take in the countryside. Regardless of the bike route, riders can have lunch and wine at Olivier Leflaive in the village of Puligny-Montrachet. They can visit a family-owned wine estate with 27 acres of grapevines. Or dine at the Michelin-starred Charlemagne, with views of the Pernand-Verglenesses vineyard. Tournus and the Burgundy region has no shortage of exemplary dining and wining. And if there's time, Lyon to the south is one of Europe's most popular gastronomic destinations. Bon appétit!