Situated Between Paris And Lyon Is France's Wine Haven With Medieval Streets And Michelin-Star Feasts

Tournus' historical origins can be placed during the Roman empire, when Valerien Christians arrived in the area in the second century to spread the words of Christianity. The Romans didn't particularly approve of this, and so they executed the missionaries. Despite this bloody history, the town has strong, religious roots; it was in this town where Noirmoutier monks transported the relics of Saint Philibert while fleeing from Vikings in the 800s. The Abbey of Saint-Philibert is a staple of the town, showcasing the town's religious ties and the focal point of its medieval architecture. Narrow alleys and streets surround the abbey. Its exterior's facade gives it the appearance of an ancient fortress. Underneath it runs a crypt, whereas its interior is populated by 12th century mosaics.

While the town's stonework can tell centuries-old stories, a bike ride through the Saona River's countryside opens up many more opportunities to taste the region's exquisite wines. CycloRoute71 is a 422-mile trail that loops around Burgundy. This might seem daunting, but there is a 90-minute slice of it that runs from Tournus to Louhans to the east that's more doable. The Voie Bleue biking route that runs from Beaune to Mâcon — with Tournus serving as a mid-way point — is another great opportunity to take in the countryside. Regardless of the bike route, riders can have lunch and wine at Olivier Leflaive in the village of Puligny-Montrachet. They can visit a family-owned wine estate with 27 acres of grapevines. Or dine at the Michelin-starred Charlemagne, with views of the Pernand-Verglenesses vineyard. Tournus and the Burgundy region has no shortage of exemplary dining and wining. And if there's time, Lyon to the south is one of Europe's most popular gastronomic destinations. Bon appétit!