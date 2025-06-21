10 Best Places To Travel In 2025
2025 has turned out to be the year of embarking on real, raw adventures around the globe in a sustainable way. According to the experts, traveler values are changing. More than ever, people want to participate in one-of-a-kind experiences that won't come at the expense of the local communities they're visiting. "A lot of travelers are waking up to the fact that luxury and sustainability aren't mutually exclusive," Founder & Lead Travel Designer at Winkaffe Global Travel Kristin Winkaffe explained in an exclusive interview with Islands. After all, if we want to appreciate the world's beauty and attractions for years to come, travelers have to do their part.
Another detail that authorities in the industry have noticed lately is that many people want to travel alone. "Singles are looking for experiential travel with like-minded individuals," Lynn Farrell, President of the Foremost Travel Group which includes Windy City Travel, Traveloni and Oswego Travel, shared with Islands. "Many resorts are now offering communal dining tables in restaurants to accommodate singles that are looking to dine with someone. While this is not new, there have always been singles traveling, it is new that cruise ships and river cruises are now offering single cabins to accommodate the trend."
With 2025 more than half way over, Winkaffe and Farrell shared a few key destinations that provide authentic experiences and satisfy the evolving values of travelers today. Each one comes specially recommended by these two savvy travel experts who know all about the current trends. Finish out the year strong by heading to one (or more) of these fulfilling spots.
1. Mountain towns and little-known destinations in Japan
Japan has long been a top travel destination, but people are still missing out on some of the best parts of the country. There are so many gorgeous cities in Japan besides Tokyo. In 2025, travelers are evolving past the standard Tokyo, Kyoto, and Osaka itinerary to do something a bit different. Mainly, people have become more interested in checking out the country's mountain towns and remote, little-known spots during the fall.
While it can get a little more busy in the autumn season, you'll find many incredible destinations across Japan to view the fall foliage in all its glory. Kristin Winkaffe recommended a few up-and-coming locales to Islands: "Kanazawa, Naoshima, mountain towns like Takayama. Fall is peak season but it's still doable if you know where to go." Even though you've likely never heard about any of these places before, they should absolutely be on your radar right now.
Often lovingly regarded as "Little Kyoto" for its similar architecture, Kanazawa is home to one of the most beautiful gardens on the planet, Kenroku-en, and there are multiple opportunities to try your hand at traditional local crafts. For instance, this Gold Leaf Crafting Class teaches the 400-year-old art form and you'll get to take home a one-of-a-kind souvenir. The island town of Naoshima is another excellent option for its huge contemporary art scene combined with the picturesque beach atmosphere. Meanwhile, the traditional town of Takayama has ancient-feeling wooden streets and the beloved Takayama Festival, which is considered one of the most stunning events in all of Japan.
2. The French Countryside for the grape harvest season
Travelers have longed to spend their vacation in the luxury hotels of Paris for generations, but things have taken a major turn in 2025. This year, the hottest thing to do in all of France is getting out of the major cities and into the vast countryside. Specifically, visiting in the midst of the grape harvest season that goes down from around August to October depending on the exact region can be extraordinarily magical.
"The French countryside transforms into a breathtaking canvas of reds, oranges, and golds," Lynn Farrell described to Islands. "Vineyards, forests, and rolling hills put on a spectacular autumn show that's perfect for scenic drives, hikes, and photography. October is grape harvest time in regions like Bordeaux, Burgundy, and the Loire Valley. It's the perfect moment to join harvest festivals, taste fresh wines straight from the barrel, and even participate in grape-picking experiences."
There are actually 3,000 varieties of wine grown across the regions of France and plenty of ways to appreciate this aspect of the culture. Plan to visit during one of the countryside's many festivals centered around the harvest season. For instance, the Fete du Vin Bourru festival in Burgundy is celebrated every October and gives visitors the chance to sip on all the recently distilled wines made locally.
3. Botswana for safari experiences
Catching a glimpse of a wild animal in their natural habitat is a dream come true for many people, but you want to make an effort to do it sustainably. This ensures that you're not inflicting harm on the creatures or their home. That's why anyone who ever has the urge to embark on a safari adventure should do it in Botswana. Kristin Winkaffe depicted the safaris in Botswana, stating that they are "still one of the most mind-blowing safari experiences out there. Light footprint, high-end everything, and lodges that are actually making a difference."
More than 800 unique animals roam the country, ranging from leopards and hippos to elephants and lions. There are tons of unique, luxury safaris in Botswana that provide countless opportunities to safely appreciate these creatures without encroaching on their territory. The nature isn't overly commercialized to the point of being fake either. That's what makes it special — you're getting to witness wildlife that isn't trapped in the confines of a zoo.
In order to successfully run programs that do no harm, it requires a pretty penny to participate. It'll cost you around $4,400 to join this Southern Africa Safari through Kruger National Park. For that fee though, you'll get the unparalleled chance to discover zebras, leopards, and elephants in the freedom of their natural environment and you'll even have the chance to meet the chimpanzees of the Jane Goodall Institute who were saved from compromising circumstances. Plus, you'll have peace of mind knowing that your money is going to an ethical organization that isn't exploiting nature for tourism profits.
4. Croatia for autumn foliage
While many people think that visiting Croatia's gorgeous beaches in the summer is the optimal time for a vacation to the country, there is another point of the year that is becoming increasingly enticing in 2025: the autumn season. Lynn Farrell shared, "The vineyards, olive groves, and rolling hills of Croatia and Italy turn rich shades of amber, gold, and crimson. The fall foliage paired with historic villages and coastline views creates an unforgettable backdrop."
Considering that Croatia features some of the most breathtaking natural wonders across all of Europe, it's easy to understand why seeing the landscapes aglow with vibrance can be such a spectacle. The country's most famous natural attraction, Plitvice Lakes National Park, is particularly exceptional in autumn. Rick Steves once called this Croatia lake region the perfect amalgamation of the Grand Canyon and Niagara Falls, so imagine that level of beauty when the leaves change.
In addition to being an exceptional time of the year for witnessing the changing colors of nature, Croatia's fall from September through November lands right smack dab in the middle of the region's low season. This time of year provides a much calmer atmosphere since there aren't as many people visiting, making the country an idyllic honeymoon destination for couples in the autumn.
5. The northern regions of Argentina
One of the qualities that many people are looking for in their travels these days is raw, rugged adventure that provides an authentic preview of the local culture untainted by the presence of heavy tourism. If you're after that sort of atmosphere in South America, the best place to visit is Northern Argentina. "Northern regions like Salta and Jujuy are stunning, super rich in Indigenous culture, and honestly just feel like a whole other world," Kristin Winkaffe stated.
The northwestern Salta province is rarely on travelers' radars like other major tourism destinations. Yet, the region is enveloped in some of the country's most exquisite landscapes and there is a great deal of history pumping through it. Visitors can either hike or drive through areas like Cuesta Del Obispo, Quebrada de Las Conchas, and the idyllic Mountain of 14 Colors to take in the natural wonders of Salta. Alternatively, you can book a guided tour to make life easier, such as this Full-Day Trip to Cachi and Los Cardones National Park from Salta.
Tucked away in the furthest northern point of the whole country, Juluy is an equally enticing 2025 vacation destination. Over 500 years ago, indigenous groups who lived in this region fought bravely during the Spanish Conquest and helped Argentina achieve sovereignty. As such, the rich cultures of the Quechua and Aymara people are still strongly felt throughout Juluy to this day. There are many ways for travelers to experience this culture even as a visitor. The area puts on incredible celebrations for Fiesta de la Pachamama (Earth Day) and there's also fun local traditions like Peñas with live music and dancing performances. Plus, there are plenty of natural attractions around Juluy, too, like the Salinas Grandes Salt Flats.
6. Vineyards and olive groves in Italy
Italy has achieved the coveted status of being one of the most romantic destinations in all of Europe for its world-class cities, scenic coasts, and amazing food. While it truly is a magnificent place to visit all year round, you won't want to miss the country's vineyards and olive groves during the height of autumn. Lynn Farrell spoke highly of coordinating your trip around this period, disclosing, "Italy in the fall, the rates are slightly lower than in the summer and the weather is delightful. Fall offers mild, comfortable temperatures — no more scorching summer heat — making biking through picturesque landscapes enjoyable and energizing."
From the months of September through November, most of the country is set ablaze with the changing colors of nature, but there are a few destinations where you can really appreciate the marvel of this season. Namely, the vineyards and olive groves in regions like Tuscany, Umbria, Campania, and Lombardy. Just being in the presence of the red and orange rolling hillsides is enough of a reason to embark on a vacation to Italy in the fall, but there are also quite a lot of activities going on during this time to keep you busy throughout the whole trip.
At the vineyards, autumn is the grape harvest season. Visitors are welcome to sip on the freshest wine possible and even join in picking the fruit off the vine. Alternatively, you could zoom through the photogenic landscapes on a bike tour, such as this 7-day family-friendly biking excursion through Tuscany that costs $1,600 total in the fall season.
7. Turkey
Kristin Winkaffe gave such high praise to Turkey that it has 100% landed itself as a top contender on this Islands writer's travel bucket list. She shared, "It's underrated for how much variety you get: Istanbul, ancient history, hot air balloons, killer food, beautiful coastline. Plus, it's great value for the luxury level." Once you dive into all the possibilities of Turkey, it becomes abundantly clear how right she is.
While it's lesser-known than nearby destinations, Turkey's single biggest claim to fame is that it is the setting of the best hot air balloon rides in the entire world. These experiences are fairly affordable for how epic they are, such as this Cappadocia Sunrise Balloon Flight that costs around $115 per person depending on the season. However, there is much more to do in Turkey besides floating over the country by hot air balloon.
Turkey is filled to the brim with awe-inspiring historic sites, including the ancient city of Perge, Ephesus Archaeological Site, the absolutely stunning Blue Mosque with architecture that could rival the Wonders of the World, and many more. As Winkaffe touched on, the city of Istanbul is a wonderland of activities, from the Hagia Sophia and the Topkapi Palace to traditional Turkish baths and spas. Foodies will quickly fall in love with the local food scene, too. There are so many delicious staples to try around the country, like Piyaz salad, Inegol kofte ground meat sandwiches, and Turkish stuffed dumplings called manti.
8. New Zealand
Travelers have many options for spending 10 days in New Zealand, yet almost all of them will involve appreciating the country's bountiful nature. Kristin Winkaffe is convinced that New Zealand is going to become one of the most beloved destinations of the coming year and particularly urged travelers to head over there in the springtime. She explained, "Spring (Nov/Dec there) is gorgeous, and once we hit 2026, it's probably going to be even more saturated with the long-haul revenge travel crowd. You've got these incredible lodges, super curated wilderness stuff, and enough distance from the rest of the world that it still feels special. Plus the food scene is ridiculous."
The multitude of gorgeous lodges around New Zealand's countryside is definitely reason enough to consider it for a vacation. Just take one look at the Glenorchy Couples Retreat cabin right in the heart of the country's vast nature and you'll begin to understand how these accommodations are taking things up a major notch. Hence why New Zealand is one of the best places on earth to get away from the normal stresses of life and disappear into the wilderness. The culinary options are also exceptional and there is even a New Zealand restaurant that was voted as one of the best place to eat in the world.
9. Portugal's Alentejo region
Instead of spending your entire trip lounging on all of Portugal's best beaches with thousands of other tourists, think about venturing to the southern region of Alentejo. The lesser-visited section of the country provides a completely different flavor from busy cities like Lisbon. Although Alentejo accounts for more than 30% of Portugal's land, only a mere 5% of the population actually live there in the countryside. As you can probably imagine, this atmosphere is much more peaceful than many of the other tourist-heavy Portuguese destinations.
Kristin Winkaffe described it best, saying, "It's moody, wine-soaked countryside with incredible small hotels and zero scene. A dream for fall travel." Throughout the Alentejo province, you'll have tons of adorable, walkable villages to explore, like the UNESCO-ranked Evora, Monsaraz, Vila Viçosa, and Elvas. There is a major wine presence around the region as well with more than 280 different Alentejo wineries to enjoy. This is the ultimate destination for people who love traveling to places hardly anyone else is visiting yet, the key word being "yet."
10. Norway and Alaska for biking trips
Traveling isn't just about where you are going — it's about what you are going to do there. In recent years, one of the experiences making big headlines is cross-country biking trips. Lynn Farrell commented on this growing trend, stating, "This is not new for 2025 but as people came out of covid they were looking for new experiences and biking vacations has really taken off. We have whole families that have biked thru Norway, Alaska, Croatia and many other destinations."
Extensive guided biking tours are definitely becoming one of the most popular things to do across the planet. In Norway ,for example, you can participate in this 13-day biking trip along the country's northern coast that passes by iconic sites like the Seven Sisters mountain range and the island of Lovund in a unique, high-energy way. Joining one of these biking trips can also be an amazing opportunity to meet friends as a solo traveler.
If you'd rather stick around North America, you can find plenty of these extraordinary trips available through Alaska as well. Some of the state's best natural attractions even offer extensive biking trails, including Denali State Park and Tongass National Forest. It's the ideal way for anyone with an intrepid spirit to spend their vacation days.