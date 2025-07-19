The Country With The 2nd Most Michelin Star Restaurants Is Home To An Array Of Unmatched Worldwide Cuisine

Earning a Michelin star is a huge deal. The Michelin Guide — created by the Michelin tire company in 1900 — bestows highly sought-after culinary recognition upon chefs at the absolute pinnacle of their craft. If your idea of a great vacation is visiting a country that offers excellent fine dining, you may want to head to a country that has a ton of Michelin-starred restaurants. The fact that France is the country that has the most Michelin-starred restaurants probably doesn't shock you. However, the country with the second-most Michelin-starred restaurants is a bit more interesting, and perhaps a little surprising — Japan. And because Japan is one of the best vacation destinations where the U.S. dollar goes the furthest, it may be a great place to plan your next foodie adventure.

While Japan doesn't have the most starred restaurants, it does have two other things going for it — the fact that its capital, Tokyo, has the most three-starred restaurants in the world and its starred restaurants serve a variety of cuisines, not just local fare. Interested diners can find three Michelin-starred restaurant options for Japanese, French, and Chinese cuisine in Japan. If you're not married to the idea of only trying three Michelin-starred restaurants, then your choices are even greater, including not just Japanese, French, and Chinese but also Italian and Spanish. It's important to mention here that whether a restaurant has one Michelin star, or three, the food it's serving is likely to be of elite quality.