Wisconsin's Secret Slot Canyon Is A Mesmerizing Fairyland Hidden At The End Of A Stunning Boat Tour

Locals and visitors could once access Witches Gulch by land. Now, only boats can reach the canyon. Upper Dells Boat Tours offers your passage there. The boat passes along the Wisconsin Dells, floating past their imposing cliffs and pine-laced shores. The two-hour trip includes tour guides recalling local legends, leading to two landings: Stand Rock, a sandstone sentinel that a trained dog reaches via a daring leap; then, Witches Gulch, the slot canyon with a wicked name.

The walk through Witches Gulch offers a slow, meticulous passageway into a mesmerizing world. The gulch's staggered cliffsides, layered like the Michelin Man's abdomen, have a rich, mossy hue. You'll find a new vista readymade for a Hans Christian Andersen story, or the Brothers Grimm, at every turn along the boardwalk. Depending on your disposition, the Witches Gulch can either be a sojourn into untamed beauty or an imposing reminder of our own weakness in comparison to nature's brute force. Either way, much like a witch, your visit will conjure lasting feelings long after you've stepped back on the tour boat. Those looking to double down on the spookiness are in luck.

A Ghost Boat tour runs every fall, leading a 90-minute nighttime trip down the river to a Halloween-ified Witches Gulch, filled with jump scares and red lights. Those looking for a more romantic trip can take the Sunset Dinner Cruise. The trip follows the same route as the Upper Dell Boat Tour, with live music and a surf n' turf buffet thrown in. It ends at Witches Gulch, which becomes a torch-lit boardwalk.