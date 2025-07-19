Hidden In California's Santa Ana Mountains Is A Local-Loved Canyon Trail With Red Cliffs And An Elusive Waterfall

Whether you're looking to hike through a scenic canyon with bubbling turquoise pools, or embark on the best hike in America for beach lovers, California is a mecca for incredible canyon trails. Southern California in particular is blessed with so many glorious hikes that the LA Times compiled a list of the 70 best. With its majestic red cliffs and dazzling, elusive waterfall, one canyon trail that's not to be missed is the stunning Black Star Canyon Falls Trail in Orange County's Cleveland National Forest. A local-loved, 6.8-mile trail that slices through the Santa Ana Mountains, the Black Star trail treats outdoor enthusiasts to a total climb of 820 feet that's split into 2 main parts: a flat and relatively easy two-and-a-half mile meander along a creekside dirt road, followed by a challenging scamper over rugged boulders. The reward for your efforts? The chance to dip in a cascade and enjoy breathtaking views of Black Star Falls.

Black Star Canyon takes its name from the Black Star Coal Mining Company which set up shop here in the late 1800s. While it might not be one of the scariest national parks that's known to be haunted, Black Star Canyon is no stranger to haunting lore. The area was formerly inhabited by California's aboriginal Gabrielino/Tongva tribe, who moved into the canyon seeking shelter from the heat. In the 1830s, agriculturist and fur trapper William Wolfskill led a battle that slaughtered the Gabrielono/Tongva for allegedly stealing his horses. This, along with the 1899 murder of James Gregg by cattle thieves in nearby Hidden Ranch, have sparked rumors that Black Star Canyon is haunted. True or not, perhaps the scarier threat are reports of modern-day hikers being run off by angry canyon residents.