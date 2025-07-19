Hidden In California's Santa Ana Mountains Is A Local-Loved Canyon Trail With Red Cliffs And An Elusive Waterfall
Whether you're looking to hike through a scenic canyon with bubbling turquoise pools, or embark on the best hike in America for beach lovers, California is a mecca for incredible canyon trails. Southern California in particular is blessed with so many glorious hikes that the LA Times compiled a list of the 70 best. With its majestic red cliffs and dazzling, elusive waterfall, one canyon trail that's not to be missed is the stunning Black Star Canyon Falls Trail in Orange County's Cleveland National Forest. A local-loved, 6.8-mile trail that slices through the Santa Ana Mountains, the Black Star trail treats outdoor enthusiasts to a total climb of 820 feet that's split into 2 main parts: a flat and relatively easy two-and-a-half mile meander along a creekside dirt road, followed by a challenging scamper over rugged boulders. The reward for your efforts? The chance to dip in a cascade and enjoy breathtaking views of Black Star Falls.
Black Star Canyon takes its name from the Black Star Coal Mining Company which set up shop here in the late 1800s. While it might not be one of the scariest national parks that's known to be haunted, Black Star Canyon is no stranger to haunting lore. The area was formerly inhabited by California's aboriginal Gabrielino/Tongva tribe, who moved into the canyon seeking shelter from the heat. In the 1830s, agriculturist and fur trapper William Wolfskill led a battle that slaughtered the Gabrielono/Tongva for allegedly stealing his horses. This, along with the 1899 murder of James Gregg by cattle thieves in nearby Hidden Ranch, have sparked rumors that Black Star Canyon is haunted. True or not, perhaps the scarier threat are reports of modern-day hikers being run off by angry canyon residents.
Pro tips for hiking Black Star Canyon's red cliffs
Black Star Canyon trailhead is about a 20 minute drive from Irvine's city center. The trailhead is at the dead end of Black Star Canyon Road, where you'll see the main entrance along with parking on both sides of the road. Keep in mind it's a favorite local hiking spot so arriving early is ideal, especially on weekends. Once you embark on the trail, it's about two-and-a-half miles along the dirt path until you arrive at signage reading Black Star Falls, where the demanding boulder leg of the hike begins. Pretty wildflowers and lush landscapes will accompany you as you go, but the awaiting waterfall at the end of the hike is the star of the show. To experience it at full force, visit during spring or winter when seasonal rains promise a spectacular splash.
Depending on your experience and stamina, completing the trail takes about 4 to 5 hours round trip so plan accordingly. Bring at least a liter or two of water and some high-energy snacks, consider wearing long sleeves and pants to protect your skin during the scorching summer months, lace up in hiking shoes with no-slip grip, and wear sunblock regardless of the season. Cell phone reception is unreliable in the canyon, so it might be handy to download an offline map. Although most hikers enjoy a smooth experience, keep an eye out for poison oak, rattlesnakes, and yes, mountain lions. Warns one Yelp review, "I have been there multiple times and have seen a mountain lion twice." Black Star Canyon is dog-friendly as long as your pooch can make it over the boulders. Be prepared to carry Fido if not.