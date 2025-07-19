Hidden In Scott Valley Is California's Lovely Town Surrounded By Mountains With Forest Escapes And Trail Access

Sitting peacefully in the mountains of the Northern California wilderness, you'll find Etna, a small community with unrivaled outdoor access and the historic vibes of an Old West town with river views. You may not have ever heard of Etna before, which isn't totally surprising — it's over four hours from Eugene Airport in Oregon and only has a population of about 700 people. But the remoteness and small-town charm of Etna are more of a reason to make the trip than a deterrent, especially if you fly into Oregon's Rogue Valley International–Medford Airport (a smaller airport in comparison to Eugene), which is only an hour and a half way.

Etna is located in Scott Valley, a picturesque region at the doorstep of the Klamath Mountain Range and the Klamath National Forest. It's a great place to set out on quiet excursions to the trails, lakes, or rivers and recharge in a stunning natural setting, but it didn't start out that way. Etna was founded during the California Gold Rush and spent its first 25 years of existence going by the name of "Rough and Ready."

The rough-and-tumble population of the past is nowhere to be found in the Etna of today, replaced with friendly locals and abundant wildlife. You can still find gold in the surrounding hills, but it's more of the metaphorical kind — breathtaking views, unforgettable adventures, and escapes to the natural world.