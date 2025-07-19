Hidden In Scott Valley Is California's Lovely Town Surrounded By Mountains With Forest Escapes And Trail Access
Sitting peacefully in the mountains of the Northern California wilderness, you'll find Etna, a small community with unrivaled outdoor access and the historic vibes of an Old West town with river views. You may not have ever heard of Etna before, which isn't totally surprising — it's over four hours from Eugene Airport in Oregon and only has a population of about 700 people. But the remoteness and small-town charm of Etna are more of a reason to make the trip than a deterrent, especially if you fly into Oregon's Rogue Valley International–Medford Airport (a smaller airport in comparison to Eugene), which is only an hour and a half way.
Etna is located in Scott Valley, a picturesque region at the doorstep of the Klamath Mountain Range and the Klamath National Forest. It's a great place to set out on quiet excursions to the trails, lakes, or rivers and recharge in a stunning natural setting, but it didn't start out that way. Etna was founded during the California Gold Rush and spent its first 25 years of existence going by the name of "Rough and Ready."
The rough-and-tumble population of the past is nowhere to be found in the Etna of today, replaced with friendly locals and abundant wildlife. You can still find gold in the surrounding hills, but it's more of the metaphorical kind — breathtaking views, unforgettable adventures, and escapes to the natural world.
Outdoor activities near Etna
Trails branch out in all directions from Etna, offering the chance to see all the wonders of Mother Nature. It's even the gateway to two designated wilderness regions, the Marble Mountain Wilderness and the Russian Wilderness. These federally protected ecosystems are home to rocky alpine peaks, expansive wildflower meadows, and endless mountain lakes. Like other less crowded California mountain destinations, they're hidden gems in a state full of busy trailheads. Many of the trails in this rugged region are rated hard or moderate, but steep climbs and high mileage will pay off with stunning views of an untapped landscape.
If you're looking for an easier excursion, the 0.6-mile Taylor Lake Trail in the Russian Wilderness might be your best bet. This quick hike leads to a serene lake nestled amid craggy mountains and pine trees, making it a great spot for an afternoon picnic. Another accessible day hike is the Johnson Creek Falls trail, which starts right in town. Just follow the signs from Etna City Park through still, silent pine forests into the foothills of the Klamath Mountains up to the majestic, cascading waters of Johnson Creek Falls. It's only a 2.2-mile hike in total, but be prepared for a steep climb.
Depending on which hike you do, you may have lots of company. The 2,653-mile Pacific Crest Trail passes through the Marble Mountain Wilderness, and Etna is one of the most popular stopover points in the region for thru-hikers. Add some extra mileage for the day to get the real PCT experience and see just how amazing a hot meal and a good night's sleep in Etna can be.
Other things to do in Etna
Those tired hikers aren't the only ones who could benefit from a lazy day exploring the streets and streams around Etna. One such stream is the Scott River, which, offers lots of opportunities for outdoor recreation, like the other view-filled Wild and Scenic rivers in the Pacific Northwest. Enjoy an afternoon along the banks, cast a line in the river or its nearby creeks, or book a guided rafting trip down its Class V rapids, which provide a thrilling adventure steered by expert local oarsmen. You can even go it alone, but only if you are a highly-experienced rafter. Further south, you'll find Trinity Lake, a popular spot for canoeing, fishing, and swimming.
But you don't need to leave town to relax in Scott Valley. There's enough to do in Etna to fill a solid morning or afternoon. Start the day off right with breakfast at Farmhouse Bakery or Wildwood Coffee, and enjoy some relaxing recovery at Mountain Healing Spa right in town. Swing by Etna Brewery — the oldest on the West Coast — for a refreshing pint, or go for dinner and a free distillery tour at Denny Bar Company, open Friday to Sunday.
And when it comes to entertainment, this little town might surprise you. It's home to the Trail's End Music Festival, which is held annually toward the end of June and features nationally known folk, rock, soul, and Americana artists. You can also check out the Avery Memorial Theatre, a historic Western theater that hosts movie nights every third Saturday of the month, or get lucky and catch live, local music at the brewery.