An Uncrowded Fall Vacation Awaits At This Underrated Town Hidden In California Mountains

The beauty of autumn spreads across the United States in increments, with some regions taking longer into the season to see any sort of seasonal change. For scouts looking to spot the degradation of Mother Nature from vibrant green to peak orange colors, higher elevations are more likely to see the seasonal change earlier. According to a trusted fall foliage resource, the Smoky Mountains Fall Foliage Prediction Map, a small town like Bridgeport, California, which sits over 6,000 feet above sea level, starts to see those vibrant fall colors as early as mid-September.

While some fall surveyors will be staring at green and subtle yellow well into October, Bridgeport locals and visitors can enjoy the rainbow of autumnal decay we've come to know and love. Best of all, experiencing fall in Bridgeport comes with reduced crowds and more opportunities to explore. With a population that, as of 2024 estimates, doesn't even break 400, it's no surprise that Bridgeport wouldn't attract the same influx of sightseers as, say, Los Angeles of San Diego. For curious travelers who don't mind veering off the beaten path, that's considered a win.

Though small, Bridgeport holds its own in ensuring those who fall in love with its charm will want to come back. As a hidden fall destination, it piques in unexpected ways that make it a top contender for fall vacations to witness seasonal change and possibly even participate in various activities.

