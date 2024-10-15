An Uncrowded Fall Vacation Awaits At This Underrated Town Hidden In California Mountains
The beauty of autumn spreads across the United States in increments, with some regions taking longer into the season to see any sort of seasonal change. For scouts looking to spot the degradation of Mother Nature from vibrant green to peak orange colors, higher elevations are more likely to see the seasonal change earlier. According to a trusted fall foliage resource, the Smoky Mountains Fall Foliage Prediction Map, a small town like Bridgeport, California, which sits over 6,000 feet above sea level, starts to see those vibrant fall colors as early as mid-September.
While some fall surveyors will be staring at green and subtle yellow well into October, Bridgeport locals and visitors can enjoy the rainbow of autumnal decay we've come to know and love. Best of all, experiencing fall in Bridgeport comes with reduced crowds and more opportunities to explore. With a population that, as of 2024 estimates, doesn't even break 400, it's no surprise that Bridgeport wouldn't attract the same influx of sightseers as, say, Los Angeles of San Diego. For curious travelers who don't mind veering off the beaten path, that's considered a win.
Though small, Bridgeport holds its own in ensuring those who fall in love with its charm will want to come back. As a hidden fall destination, it piques in unexpected ways that make it a top contender for fall vacations to witness seasonal change and possibly even participate in various activities.
How to celebrate fall in Bridgeport
As the official Mono County website notes, Bridgeport is a wonderful place to visit in autumn. Some travelers may look at how relatively small the unincorporated community is and assume it doesn't have much to offer. Sure, it's not going to have the bounty of chain restaurants and massive event centers of bigger cities, but when you're traveling for a fall vacation, you're typically more concerned with keeping activities seasonal.
For example, autumn travelers will be more interested in the fall color drives laid out by Mono County than the going ons of a densely populated city center. The drives, which are broken down into a convenient fall-color map, hit the gamut of perfect locations to spot the changing foliage. Most convenient for Bridgeport vacationers, the scenic route cuts right through the city, with six locations just off the main road heading south to Los Angeles. That's not even counting the 13 additional spots you can check out if you have the time and dexterity.
It's difficult to ignore the relationship between fall and Halloween, and Mono County houses a haunt attraction stuck in time. As part of recommended fall activities in Bridgeport, the website suggests stopping at Bodie State Historic Park. Here, a haunting history is captured within the nearly 200 buildings, all built during the town's 19th-century gold rush heyday. Be on the lookout for "The Ghostly Posse," the mysterious white mule, and Bodie's other resident apparitions during your trip to the other side.
Trails for enjoying the leaf color change
While you can take a scenic drive from Bridgeport and spot the seasonal change, there are plenty of hiking options if you're more inclined to put your foot on the trail. Depending on your activity level, you can embark on extensive journeys into the wilds of Mono County or enjoy leisurely loops. Some may be right outside of Bridgeport, while others, like Emma Lake Trail Head, will require a worthwhile drive down the Eastern Sierra Scenic Byway.
A little closer to town, about 11 miles southwest on Twin Lakes Road, the Tamarack Lake (or Twin Lakes) Trail serves up a challenging but memorable trek. The whole hike will take over 5 hours, though nothing says you can't walk a fraction of it to catch views of the seasonally altered plains and turn back. If you have the time and stamina, though, you'll be rewarded with stunning views of still water reflecting the awe and wonders of fall.
Just south of Twin Lakes, about 30 minutes of scenic driving from Bridgeport, sits Virginia Lakes Road. Here, you'll catch the trailhead for Big Virginia Lake, a 3.3-mile trek through Mono County's backcountry. Like Twin Lakes, the payoff is the expansive still waters of the namesake lake surrounded by the season's brilliant colors. The trail is a quick 1.5-hour loop, though, as several users noted in their reviews on AllTrails.com, the elevation change could be difficult for some.
Traveling to Bridgeport and what to expect
Admire the fall foliage, visit Bodie State Historic Park, or embark on a scenic drive or hike. Since Bridgeport is a small town, you'll be spending much of your time connecting with nature and exploring the outdoors. Sites like the Travertine Hot Spring and Buckeye Hot Spring are fairly close, offering somewhere to kick back and enjoy the fall weather. However, you're not going to find much other excitement that's not a relic of the region's history, like the Standard Mill or Mono County Museum, so don't go expecting a touristy treasure like Knott's Berry Farm.
Since hiking can be pretty tiring, you'll be happy to hear you don't have to find accommodations in some distant city. While hotels and inns beyond Bridgeport are a little scarce, there are a few spots in town, like the Redwood Motel, Walker River Lodge, and The Silver Maple Inn. Based on Tripadvisor user recommendations, Walker River Lodge may be the place to book for a fall getaway. There's nothing particularly autumnal about it, though its surrounding greenery is sure to turn that signature range of colors, but reviews attest to its cleanliness and comfort.
Bridgeport is surprisingly self-contained, ensuring you won't have to go far for food and creature comforts. The Bridgeport General Store can keep you stocked with the essentials, while eateries like Burger Barn, Albert's Meat Market & Deli, and Rhino Bar and Grille will help keep you energized for your fall foliage hike.