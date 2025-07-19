This Under-The-Radar Arkansas City Offers Lakeside Living, Bass Fishing, And The Best Mountain Views
Don't ever let anyone tell you that a city's small size or lack of recognition as a tourist destination is a reason not to visit it. Often, some of the best vacations are those taken in hidden gems rarely highlighted in travel guides. One such example is Russellville, Arkansas, a small yet peaceful city that's filled with the kind of outdoorsy vibes you just can't get in a metropolis. With an abundance of bass fishing to be had and mountain views that can't be beaten, Russellville offers residents and visitors alike a laid-back lakeside life.
Russellville is located just over two hours away from Northwest Arkansas National Airport and a little over an hour away from Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport. However, if those airports don't have convenient flights or you're visiting from abroad, your best bet is to arrive via Memphis International Airport, which is a little over three hours away by car. If you're not used to the combination of high temperatures and humid climates, midsummer in Russellville is going to be pretty miserable for you; early and late summer are more moderate, making those the best times to visit. Russellville has plenty of places to spend the night, including Comfort Inn & Suites Russellville I-40, Holiday Inn Express & Suites Russellville by IHG, and Fairfield Inn & Suites Russellville.
Bike rides are far more scenic when set against the backdrop of a beautiful body of water, an experience you can get when you hit the trails at Ouita Coal Company Trail. Imagine having easy access to lakeside wildlife, which you can enjoy when visiting the Bona Dea Trails & Sanctuary. There's more aquatic fun to experience in Arkansas, which is brimming with crystal clear Lakes, making the state a wildly underrated snorkeling and scuba destination.
Russellville is a bass fishing mecca
Russellville's lakeside location makes it a prime destination for fishers, especially those who love wrangling up some bass. The main destination for bass fishing in town is at Lake Dardanelle State Park. The 34,300-acre reservoir is filled with a variety of fish, which you can catch from the pier or the Dardanelle Dam located just a little farther south. Both sites are located very close to the city, but if you want a truly outdoor experience, you can always reserve a campsite for even more fishing convenience. You can also try your luck fishing at Pleasant View Park or Shiloh Park, the latter of which includes a boat ramp that enables you to really get out onto the water. Russellville is far from the only place in this Southern state to offer a myriad of outdoor adventures — nestled among the Arkansas Hills is an underrated state park with trails, lakes, wildlife, and waterfalls.
Even if you're new to fishing but still want to give it a shot, Russellville has you covered. Just across the Arkansas River is Keeping It Crappie Guide Service, which will show you all of the ins and outs of proper fishing and will even take you out onto the lake with its charter boats. To make sure you have all the gear you need for a successful fishing trip in Russellville, stop by BMT Outdoors in town, which carries all of the best rods, reels, and accessories. And don't forget to pay a visit to Marina Road Bait & Outdoor, where you can peruse a fine selection of live and frozen bait (as well as "bait" for you, including snacks, candy, and shaved ice).
Russellville's stunning mountain views
Russellville is surrounded by mountains as far as the eye can see, giving hikers and nature photographers a plethora of stunning views to take in. Mount Nebo State Park consists of 32.6 miles of trails and reaches 1,350 feet at its apex. It's also home to several notable spots that offer the best vistas, such as Sunset Point. Take the 3.7-mile Bench Trail to see even more high-elevation views, with the Bench Trail Overlook, Gum Springs, and Fern Lake among its various stops. One AllTrails reviewer described this trail as a "nice hike, a few long-range views. In some places, it was like a dirt road, while other areas were quite rocky. Trails were very well marked. We crossed two small creeks with flowing water. Our dog enjoyed a drink, and cooling off! There was a nice breeze today. It took us 1 hr, 42 minutes to complete. We would definitely do it again."
Another local spot that's packed with picturesque treks is Petit Jean State Park. There's no shortage of natural beauty to be seen on its 20 miles of trails, such as the majestic 89-foot waterfall, Cedar Falls. Petit Jean State Park is one destination that you simply must bring a camera to, what with its many overlooks and all, including Stout's Point, the Mary Ann Richter Overlook, the CCC Overlook, and the Palisades Overlook. The region is filled with breathtaking geographical landmarks that need to be seen to be believed, such as the Arkansas River, Cedar Creek Canyon, and Ada Valley. But if Mount Nebo State Park and Petit Jean State Park aren't enough adventure for you, then mosey on over to the charming Arkansas region that's surrounded by hiking trails, a river for floating, and historic ranches.