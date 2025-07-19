This Under-The-Radar Arkansas City Offers Lakeside Living, Bass Fishing, And The Best Mountain Views

Don't ever let anyone tell you that a city's small size or lack of recognition as a tourist destination is a reason not to visit it. Often, some of the best vacations are those taken in hidden gems rarely highlighted in travel guides. One such example is Russellville, Arkansas, a small yet peaceful city that's filled with the kind of outdoorsy vibes you just can't get in a metropolis. With an abundance of bass fishing to be had and mountain views that can't be beaten, Russellville offers residents and visitors alike a laid-back lakeside life.

Russellville is located just over two hours away from Northwest Arkansas National Airport and a little over an hour away from Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport. However, if those airports don't have convenient flights or you're visiting from abroad, your best bet is to arrive via Memphis International Airport, which is a little over three hours away by car. If you're not used to the combination of high temperatures and humid climates, midsummer in Russellville is going to be pretty miserable for you; early and late summer are more moderate, making those the best times to visit. Russellville has plenty of places to spend the night, including Comfort Inn & Suites Russellville I-40, Holiday Inn Express & Suites Russellville by IHG, and Fairfield Inn & Suites Russellville.

Bike rides are far more scenic when set against the backdrop of a beautiful body of water, an experience you can get when you hit the trails at Ouita Coal Company Trail. Imagine having easy access to lakeside wildlife, which you can enjoy when visiting the Bona Dea Trails & Sanctuary. There's more aquatic fun to experience in Arkansas, which is brimming with crystal clear Lakes, making the state a wildly underrated snorkeling and scuba destination.