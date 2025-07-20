Los Angeles' Renovated Celebrity Hotel Is A French Chateau Replica With A Fascinating, Infamous History

Amid the massive billboards and characterless office buildings lining the Sunset Strip, a mysterious, castle-like edifice looms on a hill, towering high over the perpetual stream of traffic below. At night, a red neon sign glows, its letters curved into a commanding, medieval font that reads: Chateau Marmont.

From legendary five-star hideaways that host Hollywood royalty like the Beverly Hills Hotel, to glamorous hotels haunted by silver screen icons like the Hollywood Roosevelt, to establishments created by and for women like Hotel Figueroa, Los Angeles is no stranger to palatial havens full of history. However, few can hold a candle to the legacy of the historic Chateau Marmont. Beneath a dramatically-vaulted, dark wood ceiling and paved with plush, red carpet, stepping inside its luxurious lobby feels like time traveling to a 19th-century French castle. Yet, deep within the elegantly appointed belly of the beast, the phantoms of Hollywood's lurid past perpetually linger.

Dating to 1929, the seven-story, Gothic-style chateau has seen many lives, and kept even more secrets. A hideaway for the rich and famous since the Golden Age, if its elegantly adorned walls could talk, they'd whisper of the hushed celebrity affairs, debaucherous parties, and tragic deaths. Immortalized in film, song, and literature, veiled in myth and mystique, the Chateau Marmont is more than a hotel — it's a living legend.