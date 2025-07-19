Delaware's Town With 'Shopping, Dining, And Leisure' Is A Charming Overlooked Gem With Easy Beach Access
Next time you visit Delaware, cast your mind inland to Georgetown, a hidden gem of a quirky town in Sussex County. When you think of the small state of Delaware, your mind might wander straight to the seaside; from Rehoboth Beach, home to America's best-kept boardwalks, to Dewey Beach, a laidback alternative to the Jersey Shore's crowds, it's true that Delaware's coastline is not to be missed. But for visitors looking to infuse their vacation with a bit of history and charming culture, Georgetown makes the perfect home base.
Indeed, it's often said that well-located Georgetown — only 30 minutes from Rehoboth, Dewey, and Lewes beaches — is "sixteen miles from everything". But proximity isn't the only draw: Georgetown, established in 1791, has fascinating historical sites to visit, unique traditions to attend, and plenty of dining, shopping, and leisure activities in its own right. That makes it a wonderful spot for your next getaway, as it offers a little something for everyone.
Eateries and exploration in Georgetown
Georgetown is renowned for its immigrant population, which brings vibrancy and diversity to the town's culture, and it's a key location for the state's agricultural producers. All this to say: for a small town of only 7,000, Georgetown punches well above its weight when it comes to food. There's a multitude of dining options worth exploring, and in particular, Georgetown is a hub for Mexican cuisine. In that regard, it's quite similar to Nogales, an Arizona city with authentic Mexican food and culture, giving you a surprisingly unique experience for the Northeast.
For lunch or dinner, head to Taqueria La Mexicana on Race Street to sample delectable Mexican fare. Tacos are often discounted on Tuesdays for Taco Tuesday — so time your visit to make the most of this great deal. There's also a full menu of other dishes, like fajitas, tortas, and quesadillas. Wash it all down with a refreshing horchata or agua fresca. You'll be all fueled up to explore Georgetown's attractions, which could include some shopping at Georgetown Antiques Market or (for the more adrenaline-minded) a visit to Georgetown Speedway.
Enjoy one of Georgetown's many festivals
Georgetown has a busy calendar of cultural events and traditions, so plan accordingly. In October, don't miss the annual Wings & Wheels festival, held at Georgetown's regional Delaware Coastal Airport. The event's slogan is "where the sky meets the road," and you can expect to witness living history reenactments, vintage aircraft, classic cars, live music, food trucks from local vendors, and more. Best of all, it's free to attend — plus, various hotels and motels offer deals for visitors traveling into town for the event. If you're driving, park at nearby Sussex Academy, as all the roads into the airport grounds will be closed for the event.
Every two years, Georgetown plays host to Sussex County Return Day. This is a tradition that dates back to the town's early days, when voters had to travel into town to cast votes in elections and then return two days later to hear the election results. Today, Return Day remains a unique and fun patriotic celebration of democracy in action, giving visitors a chance to enjoy an ox roast, a parade, games, and the chance to get face time with elected officials.