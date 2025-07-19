Delaware's Town With 'Shopping, Dining, And Leisure' Is A Charming Overlooked Gem With Easy Beach Access

Next time you visit Delaware, cast your mind inland to Georgetown, a hidden gem of a quirky town in Sussex County. When you think of the small state of Delaware, your mind might wander straight to the seaside; from Rehoboth Beach, home to America's best-kept boardwalks, to Dewey Beach, a laidback alternative to the Jersey Shore's crowds, it's true that Delaware's coastline is not to be missed. But for visitors looking to infuse their vacation with a bit of history and charming culture, Georgetown makes the perfect home base.

Indeed, it's often said that well-located Georgetown — only 30 minutes from Rehoboth, Dewey, and Lewes beaches — is "sixteen miles from everything". But proximity isn't the only draw: Georgetown, established in 1791, has fascinating historical sites to visit, unique traditions to attend, and plenty of dining, shopping, and leisure activities in its own right. That makes it a wonderful spot for your next getaway, as it offers a little something for everyone.