A City On Arizona's Southern Border Offers Art-Lined Streets Paired With Authentic Mexican Food And Culture
You don't have to cross the border to experience the richness of Mexican culture. In Arizona, many of the communities along the fence that separates the United States from Mexico were once part of Mexico, and still feel like it today, with culture, history, authentic cuisine, and architecture woven across the fence like a giant quilt. Wandering the streets of Nogales, Arizona is really not that much different from venturing into Nogales, Mexico. The two cities share an economy, agricultural roots, language, and a deep love of art. Locals call them Ambos Nogales – twin cities. The name they share means "walnut" in Spanish, a nod to the trees that once grew here. Today, you're more likely to see fresh produce arriving from the Mexican side of the border, including tomatoes, melons, and avocados.
Food is a big reason to travel here, and you can't visit Nogales without trying the Mexican food. While Tucson grabs the headlines as a UNESCO City of Gastronomy, there are plenty of options in Nogales. The local cuisine is traditionally Sonoran-style, known for simple, hearty ingredients like corn, beans, and flour tortillas. Try tacos, burritos, chimichangas (a fried burrito), and tamales if they're on the menu. Fresh seafood is also widely available, thanks to the region's proximity to the Sea of Cortez. Local favorite Cocina La Ley ranks number one on Tripadvisor. The restaurant closes at 4 p.m., so plan for an early dinner or a late lunch. As Judith W. on Tripadvisor recommends, try the "fabulous fish soup, fresh and loaded with tender, juicy shrimp."
Art at every turn in Nogales
The art scene in Nogales is a vibrant part of the local culture. Nonprofits and artists have come together to revitalize Morley Avenue, rebranding it as the Morley Arts District. Murals have long been part of Nogales' identity, and this effort has added even more in recent years. A walking map helps guide you through the community. A great place to start is the "Torch Cactus Bloom" mural on Court Street by artist Karla Osete. It features bold geometric shapes, vibrant colors, and oversized cactus blooms — an Instagrammable moment you're sure to remember. From there, explore more than 20 other murals, including large, colorful backdrops that say "Nogales" or share inspirational messages.
For a deeper dive, consider booking a tour with Borderlandia. This local guide service offers architectural walking tours, and for those interested in a bi-national experience, they also lead tours of Nogales, Mexico. Just be sure to book in advance, and don't forget your passport. At the very least, take a stroll to the border wall and Port of Entry where additional art is located. Another can't-miss day trip in this area is a visit to Tubac, Arizona, a mecca for creatives who come for its vast natural beauty, scenic mountain views, and more. Tubac is just 25 minutes north on Interstate 19.
Getting to Nogales and where to stay
Once you start planning your trip, you'll find no-frills, comfortable, affordable accommodations at chain hotels in Nogales, including Holiday Inn, Candlewood Suites, and Best Western. Small vacation homes are also available. If you have your own plane or want to charter one, you can quickly get to Nogales at the Nogales International Airport. For commercial service to Nogales, fly into Tucson International Airport and rent a car. You'll travel about an hour south along Interstate 19, the only highway in the United States fully marked in kilometers. The reason is an interesting history lesson: it was a test run from the late 1970s, when the government was considering switching from miles to kilometers. It didn't take, but when the State of Arizona planned to change it back a few years ago, locals protested, and the signs remain.
If history intrigues you, be sure to add the Titan Missile Museum to your itinerary. It's located just off I-19, about 30 minutes from the airport. Tours go underground into the silo to see the last of the 54 Titan II missile sites in the United States dating back to the Cold War. Be sure to buy your tickets ahead of time. If you love aviation history, you might want to add a day to your trip and travel to Douglas, Arizona, the home of America's first international airport. Douglas is about two hours away and full of history.