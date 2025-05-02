A City On Arizona's Southern Border Offers Art-Lined Streets Paired With Authentic Mexican Food And Culture

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

You don't have to cross the border to experience the richness of Mexican culture. In Arizona, many of the communities along the fence that separates the United States from Mexico were once part of Mexico, and still feel like it today, with culture, history, authentic cuisine, and architecture woven across the fence like a giant quilt. Wandering the streets of Nogales, Arizona is really not that much different from venturing into Nogales, Mexico. The two cities share an economy, agricultural roots, language, and a deep love of art. Locals call them Ambos Nogales – twin cities. The name they share means "walnut" in Spanish, a nod to the trees that once grew here. Today, you're more likely to see fresh produce arriving from the Mexican side of the border, including tomatoes, melons, and avocados.

Food is a big reason to travel here, and you can't visit Nogales without trying the Mexican food. While Tucson grabs the headlines as a UNESCO City of Gastronomy, there are plenty of options in Nogales. The local cuisine is traditionally Sonoran-style, known for simple, hearty ingredients like corn, beans, and flour tortillas. Try tacos, burritos, chimichangas (a fried burrito), and tamales if they're on the menu. Fresh seafood is also widely available, thanks to the region's proximity to the Sea of Cortez. Local favorite Cocina La Ley ranks number one on Tripadvisor. The restaurant closes at 4 p.m., so plan for an early dinner or a late lunch. As Judith W. on Tripadvisor recommends, try the "fabulous fish soup, fresh and loaded with tender, juicy shrimp."