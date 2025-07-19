Just Outside Downtown Honolulu Is Hawaii's Crater-Ringed Neighborhood Full Of Scenic Parks And Volcano Views
Honolulu, Hawaii's capital city, attracts visitors from across the globe, eager to soak up the Aloha vibes and experience the excitement that the city offers. In 2024, Honolulu welcomed just under a million visitors, which is consistently increasing, and it's not hard to see why. Boasting one of Hawaii's most spectacular coastal hikes just outside Honolulu, as well as Hawaii's oldest botanical garden in the heart of the city, this destination has plenty to offer visitors, and one of its best features is its range of diverse neighborhoods, which are a joy to discover.
The neighborhood of Salt Lake — not to be confused with Salt Lake City, Utah — is one of the city's best, boasting a prime location just 3.2 miles from Honolulu Airport and less than 10 miles from the world-famous Waikiki Beach. From here, you can easily explore the rest of Oahu, take advantage of the stunning parks right on your doorstep, and soak up the incredible views of downtown Honolulu and Pearl Harbor.
Interestingly, you may hear this neighborhood being referred to as Aliamanu, which takes its name from the nearby crater, a standout feature of the area. Given its ample outdoor areas and proximity to Honolulu's attractions, as well as the variety of accommodation options and eateries, this makes a great family-friendly location when visiting the island. But there is truly something for everyone to enjoy in this picturesque neighborhood.
The Salt Lake neighborhood has ample green spaces to enjoy
Honolulu has plenty of great neighborhoods, each with its own flair. But one of the most popular is, of course, Waikiki, which many visitors often choose as a base for exploring Oahu. However, Salt Lake is a fantastic off-the-beaten-path alternative if you value an impressive crater-formed landscape and ample outdoor spaces. This neighborhood has many great public parks to enjoy, while also being close to famous attractions.
The Salt Lake District Park is the largest in the area and has fantastic amenities, including an Olympic-sized swimming pool, which one Google reviewer described as being "the best 50m public pool on the island," as well as a basketball court and kids' playground, so it's a firm favorite with families. The area is also a nature lover's paradise, where you can get up close and personal with Hawaii's iconic volcanic features on hiking trails leading to Aliamanu and Alia Pa'akai craters.
The 3-mile loop trail provides stunning vistas and is well worth doing when visiting the area, especially to gain a view of the island from a local perspective. Salt Lake Municipal Park is another fantastic green area, which comes alive on Saturday mornings when the weekly People's Open Farmers Market takes place. The Ala Puumalu Community Park is yet another option for outdoor recreation, with playgrounds, tennis courts, and an open soccer field.
Salt Lake is a great base for exploring Honolulu
Whether you want to rent a car and explore Oahu's best destinations for scenic views and flawless beaches or venture downtown to discover Honolulu's top attractions, Salt Lake is a great base for enjoying a wholesome vacation. Right on the doorstep of Salt Lake is the iconic Pearl Harbor National Memorial and USS Arizona Memorial, which are a must-visit for history buffs, while the Bishop Museum is located less than 4 miles away and is a great way to dive into Hawaiian and other Polynesian cultures.
If you can't get enough of volcanic landscapes and panoramic vistas, then you can easily get to the Diamond Head hiking area, about 20 minutes from Salt Lake, one of Hawaii's most well-known volcanic peaks. Less than 3 miles away, visitors can access the stunning Ke'ehi Lagoon Beach Park, which is an amazing location for picnicking and soaking up coastal views.
Besides awesome attractions and scenic vistas, you don't need to go far from Salt Lake to experience great dining options and shopping, with the Salt Lake Shopping Center being located at the heart of the neighborhood. In addition, there is no shortage of accommodation options, from the Pacific Marina Inn with lagoon views to the Best Western The Plaza close to Salt Lake and Ke'ehi Lagoon Beach Park. Thanks to its abundance of amenities and green spaces, it's no surprise that Salt Lake is one of the most popular neighborhoods in Honolulu, which is well worth experiencing during your visit.