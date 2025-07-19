Just Outside Downtown Honolulu Is Hawaii's Crater-Ringed Neighborhood Full Of Scenic Parks And Volcano Views

Honolulu, Hawaii's capital city, attracts visitors from across the globe, eager to soak up the Aloha vibes and experience the excitement that the city offers. In 2024, Honolulu welcomed just under a million visitors, which is consistently increasing, and it's not hard to see why. Boasting one of Hawaii's most spectacular coastal hikes just outside Honolulu, as well as Hawaii's oldest botanical garden in the heart of the city, this destination has plenty to offer visitors, and one of its best features is its range of diverse neighborhoods, which are a joy to discover.

The neighborhood of Salt Lake — not to be confused with Salt Lake City, Utah — is one of the city's best, boasting a prime location just 3.2 miles from Honolulu Airport and less than 10 miles from the world-famous Waikiki Beach. From here, you can easily explore the rest of Oahu, take advantage of the stunning parks right on your doorstep, and soak up the incredible views of downtown Honolulu and Pearl Harbor.

Interestingly, you may hear this neighborhood being referred to as Aliamanu, which takes its name from the nearby crater, a standout feature of the area. Given its ample outdoor areas and proximity to Honolulu's attractions, as well as the variety of accommodation options and eateries, this makes a great family-friendly location when visiting the island. But there is truly something for everyone to enjoy in this picturesque neighborhood.