Along Georgia's Coastal Edge, This Moss-Draped Island Hums With Deer, Trails, And Salt Marsh Magic
Savannah is a mecca of the South, being rich in history, natural beauty, and plenty of entertainment. Horse-drawn carriages click-clack down charming cobblestone streets, while the Savannah Bananas bring equal parts sportsmanship and dance to Grayson Stadium's baseball field. And don't forget that Savannah is also home to a mouth-watering culinary scene. These are just a few reasons ten million tourists traveled to "The Hostess City of the South" for at least one night in 2023.
For those who enjoy the great outdoors, Savannah's island neighbor is also a nature lover's paradise. Natural beauty abounds throughout the city limits of Savannah and extends to nearby Skidaway Island. Take a short, 15-mile jaunt down GA-204 and you'll see city streets fade and open fields appear.
Skidaway Island boasts large homes and six private championship golf courses. Additionally, there is a public boat ramp, free parking, and year-round free access to Butter Bean Beach. The picnic tables line up perfectly with the food trucks that stay parked near the beach throughout the afternoon and into early evening every weekday. Head south and follow the Diamond Causeway, spotting the beach and boat ramp on the right just before reaching the bridge.
Outdoor activities are plentiful at Skidaway Island State Park
Within Georgia's best secret vacation spot, there are six miles of tree-canopied nature trails that boast views of the maritime forest and salt marshes. Open-air picnic shelters offer a space for relaxation and outdoor dining, accommodating both guests and their leashed dogs. There are numerous viewing opportunities for wildlife, flora, and fauna throughout the state park, whether strolling along the boardwalk or catching bird's-eye views from the observation tower.
Visitors will likely see deer and raccoons along with reptiles such as red-bellied snakes and, yes, even alligators. Low tide brings a strong possibility for seeing fiddler crabs, while plenty of birds can also be seen. Species that are commonly spotted range from ospreys to egrets, painted buntings to warblers, and even the beautiful bald eagle. Whether your idea of camping leans toward a tent, a yurt, a pioneer campground, a camping cabin, or your own RV or camper trailer, there's a space just perfect for you waiting within the 588 acres of Skidaway Island State Park.
Encounter deer at Wassaw National Wildlife Refuge
Off the coast of Skidaway Island, the Wassaw National Wildlife Refuge spans more than 10,000 acres. Because of the lack of development or large interventions, it is considered to be one of the most pristine refuges on the entire eastern seaboard. Differing greatly from many of Georgia's Golden Isles, you won't find boutique hotels or shopping districts here.
While the untouched land is similar to the nearby Cumberland Island, the little-known Georgia island that boasts endless trails and pristine beaches, Wassaw National Wildlife Refuge doesn't provide a ferry. However, local charter services are an option for those without a personal boat. Guests can visit the refuge daily, anytime from sunrise to sunset.
This is a prime location for wildlife photographers, seasonal deer hunters, or anyone searching for wooded biking and hiking trails. There are more than 20 miles of dirt roads throughout the island — just perfect for a nature hike or ride. Kids can splash in the surf while parents do some fishing.