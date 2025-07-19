Along Georgia's Coastal Edge, This Moss-Draped Island Hums With Deer, Trails, And Salt Marsh Magic

Savannah is a mecca of the South, being rich in history, natural beauty, and plenty of entertainment. Horse-drawn carriages click-clack down charming cobblestone streets, while the Savannah Bananas bring equal parts sportsmanship and dance to Grayson Stadium's baseball field. And don't forget that Savannah is also home to a mouth-watering culinary scene. These are just a few reasons ten million tourists traveled to "The Hostess City of the South" for at least one night in 2023.

For those who enjoy the great outdoors, Savannah's island neighbor is also a nature lover's paradise. Natural beauty abounds throughout the city limits of Savannah and extends to nearby Skidaway Island. Take a short, 15-mile jaunt down GA-204 and you'll see city streets fade and open fields appear.

Skidaway Island boasts large homes and six private championship golf courses. Additionally, there is a public boat ramp, free parking, and year-round free access to Butter Bean Beach. The picnic tables line up perfectly with the food trucks that stay parked near the beach throughout the afternoon and into early evening every weekday. Head south and follow the Diamond Causeway, spotting the beach and boat ramp on the right just before reaching the bridge.