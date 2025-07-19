This Too Often Made Campsite Mistake Could Leave You Without A Spot (Or Hauling Gear For Miles)

Imagine you've been driving all day to a campground you've never visited before. You can't wait to arrive at your weekend wilderness retreat and take in the peace and beauty of the great outdoors. You've got all the gear you need for a camping adventure and are looking forward to a weekend of nature activities. Finally, you arrive at your destination and pull into the campground ... only to find that your campsite requires hiking in — and carrying all your gear.

Sound familiar? You're not alone. If you've made this camping mistake before, take comfort in knowing that you're just one of many. This too often made campsite mistake can lead to unpleasant surprises, but can be easily avoided with a little clarity.

The difference between "walk-in" and "walk-up" campsites can be confusing, especially because they sound so similar. Many folks mix up the two or believe they mean the same thing, assuming that both types of campsites mean no reservations are required. Knowing the difference, however, can help avoid a potential major camping mishap.