One Of North Carolina's Most Affordable Cities Nestles In Rolling Hills With Pristine Natural Beauty

The cost of living is rising in the United States, and Americans are stressed. The annual inflation rate is 2.4%. Egg prices don't seem to be lowering, and goods and services are 23.7% more expensive than they were pre-COVID. An April 2025 poll conducted by Gallup found that 60% of Americans stated they are a great deal concerned about the economy, alongside worrying about healthcare costs and rising inflation. The 4% increase in the country's median household income might not be enough to cover rising costs, which begs the question: Where can Americans find an affordable place to live?

Enter North Carolina, ranked 23rd out of 50 for affordable cost of living. Within this state lies a town of just under 15,000 people called Henderson. Listed as the second-cheapest place to live in North Carolina, Henderson has a cost of living that is 28% less than the country's average.

Residents live on an average of $38,780 a year, paying 50% less in rent than the country's average, and purchasing homes with a median cost of $175,725. But it's not just the low cost of living that entices folks to live here; it's the tight-knit community and the festivals. Not to mention the fact that Henderson is also surrounded by pristine natural beauty, being only a 10-minute drive away from a 50,000-acre lake that offers a plethora of outdoor activities.