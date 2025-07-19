Rick Steves Called This Train Ride Through Glaciers And Lakes One Of Switzerland's Best
From Scotland's famous West Highland Line and France's Yellow Train, to Romania's Mocanita steam train and a Deutsche Bahn route through the Bavarian Alps, there's no shortage of breathtaking European train trips to choose from. However, when it comes to spectacularly scenic routes, one country has a distinct advantage over the rest. In fact, Rick Steves says all of Europe's most scenic train rides are in this one small nation.
Spoiler alert: It's Switzerland. According to the legendary travel writer, the most memorable train trips include the Golden Pass route that runs from the Montreux Riviera, along the coast of Lake Geneva, and through the Pays-d'Enhaut valleys before ending up in the Bernese Highlands. In his top four mentions is also the Bernina Express line that crosses the Alps, transporting passengers past glaciers and pristine lakes, and traversing a UNESCO World Heritage site.
So what's so special about the Bernina Express, and how can travelers plan a train ride? First things first: The train line begins high in the Swiss Alps in the picturesque city of Chur (1.5 hours by car or train from Zurich Airport), and crosses the Italian border before terminating its route in the city of Tirano in the Lombardy region. The 90-mile, four-hour journey passes over 196 bridges and travels through 55 tunnels, treating passengers to sweeping views of snow-capped mountains and turquoise-hued alpine lakes.
Ride the highest railway in Europe
The highlight of the 196 bridges is the pass over the Landwasser Viaduct, a six-arch bridge that's a UNESCO World Heritage site. At its highest altitude the train line reaches 7,391 feet, making it the highest railway crossing on the continent. And the gradient, up to 7%, makes it one of the steepest adhesion railways in the world.
Highlights along the trip include views of the Morteratsch glacier and a trio of pristine lakes, Lej Pitschen, Lej Nair, and Lago Bianco. The train stops at Alp Grüm, a small railway station, allowing travelers a unique lookout point over the Palü Glacier. The train runs year-round, and reservations are essential. A one-way trip on the Bernina Express from Chur to Tirano costs from $83 per person in second class to $142 per person in first class, for seats in the front cars. But the back cars have panoramic windows that arch up into the roof, and they range from $165 to $283. Tickets for children ages 6 to 16 are half price, and under 6 year-olds ride for free. While there's no dining car, snacks and drinks are available on board. The Swiss Travel Pass, Eurail, and Interrail passes (among others) are valid on the Rhaetain Railway, with a supplemental seat reservation fee.
Arrange lodgings ahead of time, as the Bernina Express is popular. In Chur, there are good accommodation and dining options convenient to the railway station, including Ambiente Hotel Freieck (from about $196 per night to $27 depending on the season) and Da Mamma restaurant. On the Tirano side, try Hotel Ristorante Bernina Tirano (starting around $145 per night). Thrill-seekers won't want to miss another of the world's steepest train rides, which climbs through mountains and meadows in the Swiss Alps.