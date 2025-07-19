Rick Steves Called This Train Ride Through Glaciers And Lakes One Of Switzerland's Best

From Scotland's famous West Highland Line and France's Yellow Train, to Romania's Mocanita steam train and a Deutsche Bahn route through the Bavarian Alps, there's no shortage of breathtaking European train trips to choose from. However, when it comes to spectacularly scenic routes, one country has a distinct advantage over the rest. In fact, Rick Steves says all of Europe's most scenic train rides are in this one small nation.

Spoiler alert: It's Switzerland. According to the legendary travel writer, the most memorable train trips include the Golden Pass route that runs from the Montreux Riviera, along the coast of Lake Geneva, and through the Pays-d'Enhaut valleys before ending up in the Bernese Highlands. In his top four mentions is also the Bernina Express line that crosses the Alps, transporting passengers past glaciers and pristine lakes, and traversing a UNESCO World Heritage site.

So what's so special about the Bernina Express, and how can travelers plan a train ride? First things first: The train line begins high in the Swiss Alps in the picturesque city of Chur (1.5 hours by car or train from Zurich Airport), and crosses the Italian border before terminating its route in the city of Tirano in the Lombardy region. The 90-mile, four-hour journey passes over 196 bridges and travels through 55 tunnels, treating passengers to sweeping views of snow-capped mountains and turquoise-hued alpine lakes.