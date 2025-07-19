California's Second-Largest Channel Island Brims With Pristine White Sand Beaches, Ancient Trees, And Wildlife
You're just close enough to the shore to spot the white sand beach, feeling the sway of the boat below you and the salty breeze from the Pacific in your eyes. Stretching high into the sky above is a sheer cliff. Brilliant blue waves crash against the stone. In a sublime moment, a titanic humpback whale leaps from the surface before vanishing deep into the ocean. This is Santa Rosa Island. It is a part of Channel Islands National Park, a remote island chain in California. Getting here can be a challenge, the weather can be unpredictable, and there are very few alterations to make the island more hospitable to visitors. For those looking for an adventure, however, that's exactly what awaits on Santa Rosa.
About three hours by boat across choppy seas from Ventura Harbor (which is only a little over an hour from the honking horns and bright lights of L.A.) is the rugged beauty of Santa Rosa. All the islands of Channel Islands National Park are incredible, but Santa Rosa is a paradise for hikers. Its landscape is particularly dynamic, offering towering cliffs, deep canyons, white sand beaches, bursts of colorful wildflowers, and ancient Torrey pines that can be found almost nowhere else on the planet along its trails. Look a little closer, and you'll find a history that stretches back to another age, when pygmy mammoths roamed this forgotten island.
Santa Rosa might seem removed from civilization, this place has actually supported human life for at least 13,000 years. In fact, this is where the oldest human remains ever discovered in North America were found. As you walk through this place, you are moving in the footsteps of ancient Chumash people, seeing the same spectacular landscape that they did thousands of years before.
Sightseeing on Santa Rosa Island
There are some truly spectacular natural places on Santa Rosa Island, and if you're willing to commit to spending a lot of time and energy exploring, you can see them all. If you want to see it all at once, a three-hour hike to the top of Black Mountain is a spectacular journey. You'll be able to see the entire island spread out below you, and you may even catch sight of some of the other Channel Islands across the water.
Its name might not sound impressive, but the 11-mile loop trail to Skunk Point is among the most spectacular journeys on the island. You'll see the remains of a shipwreck, tide pools teeming with life, waving grasslands that give way to cliffs on one side and ocean waves on the other. To see more of the unique landscape on the island, don't miss Lobo Canyon, either. It's a strenuous 9 miles of tricky hiking, but you'll get to enjoy an enormous canyon with unique natural carvings in the walls that resemble something between coral and honeycomb.
The most incredible spot on the island might be Carrington Point, so make sure to carve out time for a difficult 8-mile trek. The route to Carrington Point gives visitors a chance to spot whales, sea lions, seals, and the adorably small island foxes (which only live on the Channel Islands), and are often seen scurrying around at sunrise and sunset. Along the way, keep your eyes open for an ocean blow hole bursting sea water high into the sky and an impressive natural arch over the ocean. If you're in the mood for another Channel Island hike, check out the sun-soaked Potato Harbor/Cavern Point Loop on Santa Cruz Island.
Explore easy hiking trails on Santa Rosa Island
Channel Islands National Park is home to some breathtaking trails, including a lengthy trek across Point Bennet Trail on San Miguel Island. But not every trail on the island requires you to spend hours navigating the landscape with a park ranger guide. For an easy, relaxing journey, check out the Cherry Canyon Trail. Conveniently, it starts at the pier, so it's the perfect way to begin your journey. From there, this route takes you to the top of a ridge where you can look down at the ocean waves, and in springtime, this is one of the best places to see California's iconic wildflowers and enjoy fields of waving purple and yellow.
This trail eventually connects with the Coastal Trail. Many people wrap the Coastal Trail and Cherry Canyon Trail together for a longer loop, allowing them to see more of Santa Rosa Island. The views of the beach and distant Santa Cruz Island are beautiful. It also connects to Coastal Road, which takes you to one of only two spots in the world where you can see the angular branches of Torrey pines stretching up toward the sky. There is a difficult loop trail that takes you up high into the grove to see views of the land from above, but if you just want to see these ancient trees for yourself, the Coastal Road is the perfect fit. If you're ready to get close to the ocean, try out Water Canyon Beach Hike before you leave the island. It's a short walk that takes you along 2 miles of pristine white sand beach while the waves lap at your feet.