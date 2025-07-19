California's Second-Largest Channel Island Brims With Pristine White Sand Beaches, Ancient Trees, And Wildlife

You're just close enough to the shore to spot the white sand beach, feeling the sway of the boat below you and the salty breeze from the Pacific in your eyes. Stretching high into the sky above is a sheer cliff. Brilliant blue waves crash against the stone. In a sublime moment, a titanic humpback whale leaps from the surface before vanishing deep into the ocean. This is Santa Rosa Island. It is a part of Channel Islands National Park, a remote island chain in California. Getting here can be a challenge, the weather can be unpredictable, and there are very few alterations to make the island more hospitable to visitors. For those looking for an adventure, however, that's exactly what awaits on Santa Rosa.

About three hours by boat across choppy seas from Ventura Harbor (which is only a little over an hour from the honking horns and bright lights of L.A.) is the rugged beauty of Santa Rosa. All the islands of Channel Islands National Park are incredible, but Santa Rosa is a paradise for hikers. Its landscape is particularly dynamic, offering towering cliffs, deep canyons, white sand beaches, bursts of colorful wildflowers, and ancient Torrey pines that can be found almost nowhere else on the planet along its trails. Look a little closer, and you'll find a history that stretches back to another age, when pygmy mammoths roamed this forgotten island.

Santa Rosa might seem removed from civilization, this place has actually supported human life for at least 13,000 years. In fact, this is where the oldest human remains ever discovered in North America were found. As you walk through this place, you are moving in the footsteps of ancient Chumash people, seeing the same spectacular landscape that they did thousands of years before.