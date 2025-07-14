How Arizona Wildfires Could Affect Your Grand Canyon National Park Travel Plans This Summer

One might say that Arizona's Grand Canyon National Park is the ultimate outdoor escape. Unfortunately for some travelers, summer 2025 vacation plans to this treasured geological formation may be affected by wildfires. Two have been wreaking havoc on the area: The Dragon Bravo Fire on the Grand Canyon's North Rim and the White Sage Fire in the Kaibab National Forest near Fredonia. This town is known as a hub of adventure with easy access to three national parks. Although firefighters have been battling the flames, the destruction has continued to spread. Ultimately, the Dragon Bravo Fire led to the closure of the North Rim.

When visiting the Grand Canyon, you have to consider which rim offers the best hike based on what you want. Many consider the North Rim — typically only open from summer to fall — an underrated gem. Regrettably, nature lovers will be unable to experience its splendor this season. Likewise, U.S. Route 89A is closed at the time of this writing. This road connects to State Route 67 (aka Highway 67), which leads to the North Rim.

The fires broke out in early July. The Dragon Bravo Fire was ignited by lightning, while White Sage Fire was sparked by a thunderstorm. As of this writing, the Dragon Bravo Fire has ravaged more than 5,000 acres and the White Sage Fire more than 49,000 acres. Still, this doesn't necessarily mean that your summer vacation to Grand Canyon National Park is entirely ruined.