How Arizona Wildfires Could Affect Your Grand Canyon National Park Travel Plans This Summer
One might say that Arizona's Grand Canyon National Park is the ultimate outdoor escape. Unfortunately for some travelers, summer 2025 vacation plans to this treasured geological formation may be affected by wildfires. Two have been wreaking havoc on the area: The Dragon Bravo Fire on the Grand Canyon's North Rim and the White Sage Fire in the Kaibab National Forest near Fredonia. This town is known as a hub of adventure with easy access to three national parks. Although firefighters have been battling the flames, the destruction has continued to spread. Ultimately, the Dragon Bravo Fire led to the closure of the North Rim.
When visiting the Grand Canyon, you have to consider which rim offers the best hike based on what you want. Many consider the North Rim — typically only open from summer to fall — an underrated gem. Regrettably, nature lovers will be unable to experience its splendor this season. Likewise, U.S. Route 89A is closed at the time of this writing. This road connects to State Route 67 (aka Highway 67), which leads to the North Rim.
The fires broke out in early July. The Dragon Bravo Fire was ignited by lightning, while White Sage Fire was sparked by a thunderstorm. As of this writing, the Dragon Bravo Fire has ravaged more than 5,000 acres and the White Sage Fire more than 49,000 acres. Still, this doesn't necessarily mean that your summer vacation to Grand Canyon National Park is entirely ruined.
Grand Canyon National Park's South Rim is open to visitors
In addition to the North Rim, visitors need to be aware that the North Kaibab Trail and the South Kaibab Trail have been shuttered due to the Dragon Bravo Fire. Phantom Ranch, which is accessible from the South Kaibab Trail and provides lodging, including cabins, is also closed. These closures were announced after the fire caused a water treatment facility on the North Rim to leak chlorine gas, which can be deadly if inhaled. Although visiting the North Rim is a no-go, there is a silver lining: The Grand Canyon National Park's South Rim remains open.
The South Rim is beloved by travelers — so much so that it's listed as the best thing to do at Grand Canyon National Park on Tripadvisor. A highlight for visitors is traversing the famed Rim Trail for views that have no words to do them justice. You don't need to be a seasoned hiker, either, with several reviewers on Google noting that the path is accessible. One individual explained, "The easiest trail to do. It's all paved! As you walk along the trail, there are several overlooks." One of these is Mather Point, located near the Grand Canyon Visitor Center. Stop for a moment and take in the dramatic vistas.
However, there are some things to keep in mind if you plan to visit the South Rim while the wildfire continues to burn or in the aftermath of this calamity. With the North Rim closed and summer being Grand Canyon National Park's high season, this could mean even more traffic on the South Rim. The area is already notoriously crowded and which could put a damper on your summer plans.
The North Rim's Grand Canyon Lodge was reduced to ashes
Wildfires lead not only to the loss of life but also to the destruction of landmarks. Unfortunately, this is what happened with the Grand Canyon Lodge on the North Rim. The historic structure, built in the 1930s, was destroyed by the Dragon Bravo Fire. If you had plans to stay at the lodge this summer, rest assured that the hotel's website states that you will be hearing from them. On that note, the South Rim is home to a number of hotels, many of which are located within Grand Canyon Village. If you've already booked a stay there, be sure to continue monitoring the situation at Grand Canyon National Park.
Summer often brings extreme temperatures that can reach over 110 degrees Fahrenheit, increasing the risk of wildfires. Another thing to keep in mind: If the fires persist and you're vulnerable to poor air quality, visit the National Park Service's website to check Grand Canyon National Park's Air Quality Index (AQI). Needless to say, you don't want to be breathing in smoke-filled air, especially if you suffer from asthma or other respiratory conditions.
For those who were thinking about visiting Grand Canyon National Park this summer but have yet to solidify your plans, remember that the South Rim is open year-round. In light of the destruction of the Grand Canyon Lodge and closure of Phantom Ranch, it may become more difficult to reserve accommodai. If possible, opt for a winter or spring vacation to beat the crowds. That said, many destinations damaged by natural disasters have rebounded and can be visited again. What this means for the North Rim, only time will tell.