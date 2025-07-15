One Of America's Most Popular National Parks Has Shelved Its Confusing Reservations System (For Now)

Between the beautiful weather, kids being out of school, and the great American tradition of summer road trips, it's no surprise that summer is usually the busiest time of year to visit a U.S. national park. To combat the crowds, some iconic national parks in America require reservations in the summer, but one park appears to have actually changed its policies to make it easier to visit. In fact, while the popular and stunning Arches National Park had previously used a timed entry program for visitors, it has been canceled (at least for the time being). And while this may come as a surprise, the cancelation of Arches' timed entry program also makes sense.

This is especially true because the system in place was a little complex, requiring visitors driving into the park to book timed entry tickets in advance if they wanted to enter between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m., the most popular hours. Those reservations had to be made in advance by calling special hotlines or using the recreation.gov app, and cost $2 on top of the usual fee to enter the park. Once inside, visitors were free to come and go as they pleased and stay as long as they wanted, but only if they originally entered the park during the entry window they reserved.

This became a problem because Arches has been having more and more visitors and longer and longer wait times to enter, to the point that some travelers have even been seeking out nearby hidden gems to avoid Arches National Park crowds. So, at one time it made total sense that park officials would want to stagger the times that people entered the park during the most popular months. However, more recently, the extreme heat has been keeping visitation numbers down, so at least until August 27, 2025, those willing to brave the desert sun can head into the park whenever they choose without having to reserve a slot beforehand.